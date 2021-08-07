Derrick Lewis told the media this week that the notion of headlining a main event in his hometown was his idea. He got what he wanted, and now intends to maximize the opportunity when he faces undefeated prospect Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 265 on Saturday. The interim title fight tops the bill from the Toyota Center in Houston. The main UFC 265 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET. The second-ranked Lewis has had two other UFC fights in hometown of Houston and won them both. To make it three in a row, he will have to get past the third-ranked Gane, whose versatility and athleticism have made him one of the most coveted heavyweight prospects in recent memory.

Gane is a -380 favorite (risk $380 to win $100), while Lewis comes back at +310 in the latest Lewis vs. Gane odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, bantamweight contenders meet as fifth-ranked former champion Jose Aldo is a -130 favorite in the latest UFC 265 odds as faces ninth-ranked power puncher Pedro Munhoz (+110).

A former fighter who's been in the industry for more than 15 years, Parker has managed some of the world's best, including former UFC middleweight champ Chris Weidman, Costas Philippou and Gian Villante.

Parker is coming off a mind-boggling 2020 season. On the Anik & Florian Podcast, Parker went an astounding 58-14, returning $9,465 to $100 bettors who followed him. He hit 11 of his 17 underdog picks and 19 of 30 main events. Overall, Parker nailed an astonishing 81 percent of his plays.

The revered MMA analyst continues to build on a massively profitable 2021 campaign for SportsLine members. He produced a 10-1 record at UFC 264 that netted his followers a profit of nearly $900. He's also posted a record of 21-9 on 2021 Bellator fights to bring his followers another $900 of profit. Anyone who has followed him has seen huge returns.

Now, with UFC 265 in sight, Parker has carefully studied the MMA odds and matchups from every angle and released his top selections.

UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane preview

Parker knows the UFC 265 main event is essentially a title eliminator in disguise, with the winner likely to take over the No. 1 ranking from former champion Stipe Miocic and become the next opponent for sitting champion Francis Ngannou.

Lewis was widely believed to be the next opponent for Ngannou but that fight was scrapped when the titleholder told the UFC he wouldn't be ready for a fight in early August. The promotion changed course and went with Lewis vs. Gane for the interim title. Putting a belt on the line gives the fighters greater compensation and also makes them eligible for pay-per-view points in future title matches.

The power-punching and jovial Lewis (25-7-1) has long been a fan favorite because of his knockout power and humor-filled interviews. The Houston native has faced some of the division's biggest names and has a decision win over Ngannou to his credit.

However, the 36-year-old Lewis is likely coming off the best performance of his career, when he knocked out rising contender Curtis Blaydes with a counter-punch in the second round of their February fight in Las Vegas. Blaydes was a 4-1 favorite and ranked No. 2 at the time, but has since slid to the No. 4 spot.

Gane (9-0) is a soft-spoken French fighter whose athleticism and varied skill set quickly caught the attention of UFC brass. He was signed in August 2019 and immediately won his first two fights by stoppage. His decision win over fellow prospect Tanner Boser in December 2019 moved Gane into the top-15 rankings and he has since made a rapid ascent.

However, his first two appearances of 2021 left something to be desired, although both main events resulted in victories. The 31-year-old appeared hesitant and lackluster but managed decision wins over contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov. You can only see who to pick here.

UFC 265 predictions

We'll reveal one of Parker's UFC 265 selections here: He is backing Casey Kenney (-110) to get his hand raised against Song Yadong (-110) in a matchup of bantamweight prospects that is slated to kick off the main card. The pick'em MMA odds suggest this is a razor-thin matchup, and Parker is among the MMA analysts who believe the matchup will emerge as a strong Fight of the Night candidate.

Kenney (16-3-1) is a highly-touted prospect who won a championship with the Legacy Fighting Alliance, where he defeated fellow UFC prospect Brandon Royval for the LFA title. The versatile 30-year-old prospect saw a three-fight winning streak ended by a close decision loss to former champion Dominick Cruz in March.

At just 23, Yadong (16-5-1) remains one of the youngest prospects on the UFC roster even as he closes in on his fourth-year anniversary with the promotion. The powerful Chinese fighter had five wins and one draw in his first six UFC appearances, but suffered his first UFC loss by decision against prospect Kyler Phillips in March.

"Once Kenny lands a few strikes and gets respect from Yadong, he will change levels and utilize his wrestling, where he has the advantage," Parker told SportsLine.

How to make UFC 265 picks

Parker also has strong picks for Lewis vs. Gane and other fights on the UFC 265 card. He's also backing one fighter to "push the pace early and often" and deliver an upset. Those selections are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Lewis vs. Gane? And which fighter delivers an upset? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed top picks on UFC Fight Night, all from the ultimate insider who's up nearly $9,500 on MMA picks in the past year, and find out.

UFC 256 odds

Derrick Lewis (-310) vs. Ciryl Gane (-380)

Jose Aldo (-130) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+110)

Michael Chiesa (+110) vs. Vicente Luque (-130)

Tecia Torres (-135) vs. Angela Hill (+115)

Song Yadong (-110) vs. Casey Kenney (-110)

Rafael Fiziev (-345) vs. Bobby Green (+285)

Vince Morales (+100) vs. Drako Rodriguez (-120)

Alonzo Menifield (-240) vs. Ed Herman (+200)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-125) vs. Jessica Payne (+105)

Manel Kape (-200) vs. Ode Osbourne (+170)

Miles Johns (-200) vs. Anderson Dos Santos (+175)

Melissa Gatto (-130) vs. Victoria Leonardo (+110)

Johnny Munoz (-230) vs. Jamey Simmons (+195)