UFC 265 is upon us. The promotion's latest PPV event has reached the Toyoa Center in Houston with a loaded up fight card featuring an interim heavyweight title clash in the main event. Hometown hero Derrick Lewis will look to move one step closer to a second title shot in three years when he takes on rising and undefeated contender Ciryl Gane. The pair headline a five-fight main card slated to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Gane has quickly ripped through the heavyweight division, going 6-0 in the Octagon since debuting with the UFC in August 2019. The former kickboxer now looks to win interim gold and lock up an opportunity to face heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in the champ's next fight.

Lewis is a heavy-handed fan favorite who debuted for the promotion in April 2014. The UFC's all-time leader in knockouts in the heavyweight division, Lewis is getting his second shot at a championship after losing a November 2018 bout to then-champion Daniel Cormier. Lewis is one of two men to have defeated Ngannou in the UFC.

While this may not be the strongest card UFC has ever put out, there's still plenty of intrigue filling out the undercard. This event was supposed to mark two-division champion Amanda Nunes making her return to the bantamweight division against Julianna Pena -- her first fight at 135 pounds since December 2019 -- but superstar contracted COVID-19 in the weeks leading up to the fight and was forced to withdraw. Instead, a pair of Brazilian strikers meet in the co-main event when Jose Aldo takes on Pedro Munhoz at bantamweight. Plus, a battle for welterweight contendership gets a featured slot on the PPV when Vicente Luque takes on Michael Chiesa.

The prelims also see the return of some interesting names. Former women's strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz is back and moving up in weight to take on Jessica Penne at 125 pounds. Kowalkiewicz, 35, hinted at retirement following her latest loss in February 2020 to Yan Xiaonan. The defeat ran Kowalkiewicz's losing skid to four and she's dropped six of her last eight. Penne presents an interesting challenge, however, as the fellow veteran is coming off a split decision win in April that was her first Octagon appearance in four years. The win also ended a three-fight losing skid for Penne.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's take a closer look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities.

UFC 265 fight card, odds

Ciryl Gane -340 vs. Derrick Lewis +270, interim heavyweight championship

Jose Aldo -120 vs. Pedro Munhoz +100, bantamweight



Vicente Luque -110 vs. Michael Chiesa -110, welterweight

Tecia Torres -150 vs. Angela Hill +125, women's strawweight

Casey Kenney -115 vs. Song Yadong -105, bantamweight

Rafael Fiziev -310 vs. Bobby Green +250, lightweight

Karolina Kowalkiewicz -135 vs. Jessica Penne +115, women's flyweight



Alonzo Menifield -240 vs. Ed Herman +200, light heavyweight

Manel Kape -200 vs. Ode Osbourne +170, flyweight

Melissa Gatto -110 vs. Victoria Leonardo -110, women's flyweight

Miles Johns -210 vs. Anderson Dos Santos +175, bantamweights

Drako Rodriguez -115 vs. Vince Morales -105, bantamweight

Johnny Munoz Jr. -310 vs. Jamey Simmons +250, bantamweight

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer, co-host of "Morning Kombat"), Matthew Coca (producer), Jack Crosby (editor), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (senior editor).

UFC 264 picks, predictions



Campbell Brookhouse Coca Crosby Mormile Lewis vs. Gane Gane Gane Gane Lewis Gane Aldo vs. Munhoz Aldo Aldo Munhoz Aldo Aldo Luque vs. Chiesa Chiesa Luque Chiesa Chiesa Luque Torres vs. Hill Hill Hill Torres Torres Hill Yadong vs. Kenney Yadong Kenney Kenney Yadong Yadong Records to date (2021) 27-12 25-14 27-12 27-12 23-15

Campbell on why Gane will win: At 6-foot-5, with agility and foot speed that is uncommon for the division, Gane looks as though he will be a problem for just about any heavyweight. Lewis, and his large puncher's chance, is no exception. On paper, this is a fight Gane should win given his established five-round motor and ability to sidestep heavy counterfire. But the prospect of fighting in his opponent's backyard on a stage so large could be enough to even the odds just a bit. Look for Gane to be much more technical and patient than he was in stepping on the gas to overwhelm Alexander Volkov given the added level of danger. Because of that, this one should go the distance with Gane's activity level proving to be the difference.

Brookhouse on why Gane will win: Gane's technical offensive skills grab the headlines, it's his ability to avoid taking clean punches that sets him apart as a developing elite heavyweight. While it is nearly impossible to avoid taking any punches and a single punch from Lewis can put anyone to sleep, Gane is something of a nightmare opponent for Lewis through his defensive skills and footwork. Gane will also be keenly aware of Lewis' power and will have a game plan that minimizes dangerous exchanges. That may make for a less-than-thrilling fight at times, but it's one that Gane should be able to win by accumulating a big lead on the scorecards over five rounds.

Campbell on why Aldo will win: Let's face it, this one has all-action written all over it between two Brazilian sluggers who were born two days apart some 34 years ago. The difference, along with the huge divide in championship experience, could come down to Aldo's sneaky long reach advantage. The 135-pound version of Aldo is much more efficient than the leg kick-heavy featherweight champion of old. He walks forward just the same but is more selective in looking to land the big one. Munhoz is plenty dangerous yet vulnerable enough for Aldo to finish him when things get hairy.

Brookhouse on why Luque will win: Chiesa is a solid wrestler and looked great in beating Neil Magny in his most recent outing. Luque is a different animal, however. Luque's aggression extends to every area of the game. On the feet, he relies on a ridiculously good chin and a face-forward style that has him absorbing strikes at a higher rate than he lands, yet he holds a 13-3 record in the UFC. That aggression doesn't stop on the ground and if Chiesa does have success with takedowns, Luque will still have him on the defensive. The aggression should be enough for Luque to pull off a big win and remain on the fringes of title contention.

