Heavyweight title action is on tap Saturday night when Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane clash for the UFC interim title in the main event of UFC 265. The action goes down from Houston's Toyota Center live on pay-per-view.

Lewis is getting his second opportunity at UFC gold after coming up short against then-champion Daniel Cormier in November 2018. This is Gane's first UFC championship bout, which he earned through a dominant six-fight run since first entering the Octagon, all six wins coming since August 2019. The winner will be set up to take on heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou as soon as all parties are ready to sign on the dotted line.

There may not be a ton of stakes attached to any of the undercard bouts on Saturday, but there's sure to be plenty of firepower. Look no further than the co-main event when Brazilians Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz meet in a bantamweight clash. Plus, all-action warrior Vicente Luque takes on submission and grappling specialist Michael Chiesa in a featured bout at 170 pounds that could help shape a future contender for the title. Don't sleep on the prelim main event, though, as big-time prospect Rafael Fiziev takes on veteran Bobby Green in a critical lightweight bout.

Here's how you can catch all the action going down in H-Town on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 265 prelims

Date: Aug. 7 | Location: Toyota Center -- Houston

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN 2 | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

How to watch UFC 265 main card

Date: Aug. 7 | Location: Toyota Center -- Houston

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $69.99

UFC 265 main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Ciryl Gane -340 Derrick Lewis +270 Interim heavyweight title Jose Aldo -135 Pedro Munhoz +115 Bantamweights Vicente Luque -110 Michael Chiesa -110 Welterweights Tecia Torres -150 Angela Hill +125 Women's strawweights Casey Kenney -120 Song Yadong +100 Bantamweights





