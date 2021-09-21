UFC is set to return to PPV on Sept. 25 with a trio of big fights topping the marquee. UFC 266 will go down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as the culmination of this year's International Fight Week and see featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski put his title on the line against top contender Brian Ortega. The two were coaches on the latest season of "The Ultimate Fighter" and were previously expected to meet in March, but Volkanovski was forced to withdraw from the meeting after contracting COVID-19.

Volkanovski won the featherweight title from Max Holloway in December 2019 and successfully defended it when he took a controversial split decision in the rematch. He is currently riding a 19-fight winning streak. Ortega was sidelined after losing a title match against Holloway in December 2018 but returned this past October to pick up an impressive win over Chan Sung Jung, punching his ticket to a title shot.

But that's not all. Women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is back when she takes on top contender Lauren Murphy. Plus, a pair of legends run back a bout from nearly two decades earlier when Nick Diaz makes his return to the Octagon to take on Robbie Lawler. Diaz has not fought since January 2015 and will be running back a bout with Lawler that first took place in 2004. The card also sees a pair of heavyweights trying to get into title contention when Curtis Blaydes meets Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Women's flyweights get the main card started when Jessica Andrade meets Cynthia Calvillo.

Here's a look at the expected fight card for Las Vegas with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 266 fight card, odds

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -170 vs. Brian Ortega +145, featherweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -1400 vs. Lauren Murphy +800, women's flyweight championship

Robbie Lawler -110 vs. Nick Diaz -110, welterweights

Curtis Blaydes -310 vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik +250, heavyweights



Jessica Andrade -280 vs. Cynthia Calvillo +230, women's flyweights

Merab Dvalishvili -260 vs. Marlon Moraes +210, bantamweights

Dan Hooker -165 vs. Nasrat Haqparast +140, lightweights

Chris Daukaus -195 vs. Shamil Abdurakimov +165, heavyweights

Talia Santos -370 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +290, women's flyweights

Uros Medic -125 vs. Jalin Turner +105, lightweights

Manon Fiorot -270 vs. Mayra Bueno Silva +220, women's flyweights

Karl Roberson -115 vs. Nick Maximov -105, middleweights



Matthew Semelsberger -420 vs. Martin Sano +330, welterweights

Omar Morales -150 vs. Jonathan Pearce +125, lightweights

UFC 266 info

Date: Sept. 25

Sept. 25 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | ESPN News (prelims)

UFC 266 countdown