It is fight night in Las Vegas. UFC is set to commence its latest PPV offering from Sin City as the staple of International Fight Week. The thrilling conclusion sees a pair of title fights atop the marquee as well as the return of a pair of legends in a featured bout for UFC 266 from T-Mobile Arena. The main event pits featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski against top contender Brian Ortega. The two were previously scheduled to meet in March, but the fight was postponed after Volkanovski contracted COVID-19 near fight night.

The Aussie enters on an incredible 19-fight win streak that includes nine inside the UFC Octagon. He's beaten some of the biggest names in the sport -- Max Holloway twice as well as Jose Aldo -- en route to capturing the 145-pound title. Now, he takes on the latest challenger in Ortega after seeing some bad blood spill over from their duties as coaches on "The Ultimate Fighter". Ortega enters red hot after bouncing back from a loss to Holloway in a title challenge in 2018 thanks to a dominant win over the Korean Zombie.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including the top storylines to watch at UFC 266 in Las Vegas below.

UFC kept its tradition of stacking up International Fight Week going with this card. Just beyond the main event, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko returns to the Octagon once more to defend her 125-pound title against Lauren Murphy. Shevchenko, 33, has been an unstoppable force since moving down in weight three years ago with seven straight victories and four stoppages.

Plus, the legend returns for the first time in nearly six years when Nick Diaz makes the walk to the Octagon to take on a familiar foe in former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. Diaz has not fought since a decision defeat to Anderson Silva in January 2015. Lawler enters on a four-fight losing skid. The pair of veterans agreed mid-week to meet 15 pounds above their usual weight class and fight at middleweight.

Also, heavyweight brawlers Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Curtis Blaydes are also set to meet in a battle of men with a combined 21 knockouts in 26 victories. Both men are looking to maintain their place in the heavyweight pecking order after suffering setbacks in previous opportunities. A win by either man can keep them in the future title challenging conversation.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week in Las Vegas with the latest news and updates surrounding this fight card. Be sure to stay tuned to this page all week long for everything you need to know about UFC 266, plus fight night coverage and analysis just before the event begins.

Here's a look at the expected fight card for Las Vegas with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 266 fight card, odds, results

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -180 vs. Brian Ortega +155, featherweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -1500 vs. Lauren Murphy +850, women's flyweight championship

Robbie Lawler def. Nick Diaz via third-round TKO (punches)

Curtis Blaydes def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jessica Andrade -240 def. Cynthia Calvillo via first-round TKO (punches)

Merab Dvalishvili def. Marlon Moraes via second-round TKO (punches)

Dan Hooker def. Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Chris Daukaus def. Shamil Abdurakimov via second-round TKO (punches)

Talia Santos def. Roxanne Modafferii via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jalin Turner def. Uros Medic via first-round submission (rear naked choke)

Nick Maximov def. Cody Brundage via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)



Matthew Semelsberger def. Martin Sano via first-round knockout (punch)

Jonathan Pearce def. Omar Morales via second-round submission (rear naked choke)

UFC 266 info

Date: Sept. 25

Sept. 25 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | ESPN News (prelims)

UFC 266 countdown

Who will win Volkanovski vs. Ortega? And how exactly does each UFC 266 fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks from Kyle Marley, who's up over $14,000 on MMA picks in the past 31 months, and find out.