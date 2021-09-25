Two title matches are on tap for Saturday night when UFC 266 goes down in Las Vegas. Alexander Volkanovski will put his featherweight championship on the line against former title challenger Brian Ortega in the main event with Valentina Shevchenko defending the women's flyweight championship against Lauren Murphy.

And then there's the bout hardcore fans can't wait to see. Nick Diaz, after nearly six full years out of the Octagon, returns to take on a familiar foe in former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. Diaz has not fought since a decision loss to Anderson Silva in January 2015 and a lengthy battle with the Nevada State Athletic Commission over marijuana use. Lawler, meanwhile, has hit a real low point in his career with four straight losses and five defeats in his last six.

Also, heavyweight brawlers Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Curtis Blaydes are also set to meet in a battle of men with a combined 21 knockouts in 26 victories.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 266 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 266 prelims

Date: Sept. 25 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN News | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

How to watch UFC 266 main card

Date: Sept. 25 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $69.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 266 main fight card and betting odds via Cesars Sportsbook.

UFC 266 main card, odds