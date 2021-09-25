After months of pulling pranks on each other and trash talking, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and top-ranked contender Brian Ortega will finally square off in the Octagon in the main event of UFC 266 on Saturday. Their title clash tops the loaded docket from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the main UFC 266 fight card set for 10 p.m. ET. MMA observers might have witnessed the brewing rivalry between the combatants as they were featured as opposing coaches on the UFC reality show "The Ultimate Fighter" earlier this year. The conclusion of this interaction lies in the cage Saturday as Volkanovski makes his second title defense against Ortega, who is challenging for the title for a second time.

Volkanovski is a -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100), while Ortega comes back at +135 in the latest Volkanovski vs. Ortega odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is the -1,600 favorite in the UFC 266 odds as she takes on third-ranked challenger Lauren Murphy (+900). Before settling any picks of your own for Volkanovski vs. Ortega and the rest of the UFC 266 card, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine MMA expert Andrew Gombas.

Gombas is a former NCAA wrestler who taps into his experience on the mat to dissect the X's and O's of MMA matchups in a manner that sets him apart from other MMA analysts. He started the MMA handicapping service MMA Knockout Bets in 2018 and has shown a profit every year since.

With more than 1,200 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 10 percent return on investment for his followers. In 2020, $100 bettors who tailed his picks were up $9,200. Among his recent memorable selections was calling the upset by Brandon Moreno (+200) against Deiveson Figueiredo (-240) for the flyweight title at UFC 263 in June. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC 266 fast approaching, Gombas has studied the card from top to bottom and released his UFC 266 best bets. A successful parlay of those picks would pay 9-1 and they can only be seen at SportsLine.

UFC 266 preview

The main event could serve as a flashpoint in the careers of both fighters. Volkanovski is a mild-mannered and affable Australian who was once a professional rugby player before discovering mixed martial arts. He reportedly lost more than 100 pounds while training for fighting and has quietly emerged as one of top fighters in the sport.

However, Volkanovski (22-1) is among the UFC's least popular champions in large part because the man he beat to earn the title, Max Holloway, is among the most revered figures in the game. He beat Holloway by unanimous decision in December 2019 and squeaked out a split decision in their rematch last July.

The featherweight champion has insisted the only way to win over his critics will be to dominate opponents in a long reign as champion. He faces a daunting challenge from Ortega (15-1-1), whom many MMA observers have long pegged as a future champion.

Ortega is a slick submission specialist who gained acclaim for running through his first six UFC opponents without much resistance. His momentum was halted amid a lopsided loss to Holloway in November 2018 and subsequent injury issues that shelved him for nearly two years.

His return performance resulted in a dominant decision win over Chan Sung Jung last October, setting the stage for a second title shot against Volkanovski. See who to pick here.

UFC 266 expert predictions

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC 266 selections here: He is taking Curtis Blaydes (-300) to get the best of Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+250) in a battle of ranked heavyweight contenders on the main card.

Both fighters are looking to get back on track toward a title shot after seeing their upward trajectory recently derailed by setbacks. Blaydes (14-3-1) has used his wrestling base and strong athleticism to give him an edge against most UFC opponents. However, in February the No. 4-ranked heavyweight ate an uppercut while attempting a takedown against Derrick Lewis, who emerged with a second-round knockout. His other two UFC losses are both at the hands of current champion Francis Ngannou.

The heavy-handed Rozenstruik (12-2) has a similar pedigree, as his two UFC defeats have come to Ngannou and Cyril Gane, who is now the interim title-holder. The Surinamese fighter is looking to build on a first-round stoppage of prospect Augusto Sakai in June.

"Blaydes is going to look for takedowns and Rozenstruik is going to be looking to deliver the knockout blow. Keeping this fight on the feet will be a difficult task for Rozenstruik, who was taken down a handful of times by Alistair Overeem. Blaydes should get it done," Gombas told SportsLine.

How to make UFC 266 picks

Gombas also has strong picks for Volkanovski vs. Ortega and other fights on the UFC 266 card. He's also backing one fighter to prevail "in a complete mismatch." Those selections are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Volkanovski vs. Ortega? And what other picks do you need to make for a parlay with a payout of 9-1? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed top picks on UFC 266, all from the ultimate insider who's up nearly $9,200 on MMA picks in the past year, and find out.

UFC 266 odds, fight card

Alexander Volkanovski (-155) vs. Brian Ortega (+135)

Valentina Shevchenko (-1,600) vs. Lauren Murphy (+900)

Nick Diaz (-110) vs. Robbie Lawler (-110)

Curtis Blaydes (-300) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+250)

Jessica Andrade (-270) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (+230)

Talia Santos (-370) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (+310)

Marlon Moraes (+220) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (-260)

Dan Hooker (-160) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (+140)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (+165) vs. Chris Daukaus (-185)

Manon Fiorot (-260) vs. Mayra Beuno Silva (+220)

Karl Roberson (-115) vs. Nick Maximov (-105)

Matthew Semelsberger (-475) vs. Martin Sano (+380)

Uros Medic (-125) vs. Jalin Turner (+105)

Omar Morales (-150) vs. Jonathan Pearce (+130)