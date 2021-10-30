Fight Night is upon us. UFC has landed on Fight Island once again with a loaded fight card on deck for UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi. A pair of title fights top the marquee while some of the promotion's top rising contenders fill out the undercard. Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will look to defend the 205-pound title once more in the main event against veteran Glover Teixeira. Plus, former bantamweight champ Petr Yan and rising contender Cory Sandhagen meet for the interim 135-pound belt in the co-main event.

The main event sees the light heavyweight title up for grabs when champion Jan Blachowicz takes on veteran Glover Teixeira. Blachowicz, 38, enters on a five-fight win streak that has seen the native of Poland put together arguably the best stretch of his career with wins over Luke Rockhold, Ronaldo Souza, Corey Anderson, Dominick Reyes and Israel Adesanya. Teixeira, meanwhile, enters at 42 and amid a career rejuvenation with four wins in a row under his belt, including victories over former title challengers Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith.

UFC 267 fight card, odds, results

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Jan Blachowicz (c) -300 vs. Glover Teixeira +240, light heavyweight championship

Petr Yan -220 vs. Cory Sandhagen +180, interim bantamweight championship

Islam Makhachev -625 vs. Dan Hooker +450, lightweight

Alexander Volkov -300 vs. Marcin Tybura +240, heavyweight

Khamzat Chimaev -550 vs. Li Jingliang +400, welterweight

Magomed Ankalaev -310 vs. Volkan Oezdemir +250, light heavyweight



Amanda Ribas def. Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Zubaira Tukhugov def. Ricardo Ramos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Albert Duraev def. Roman Kopylov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos def. Benoit Saint-Denis via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Shamil Gamzatov via first-round TKO (punches)

Lerone Murphy def. Makwan Amirkhani via second-round knockout (knee)

Andre Petroski def. Yaozong Hu via third-round submission (arm-triangle choke)

Tagir Ulanbekhov def. Allan Nascimento via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 267 info

Date: Oct. 30

Oct. 30 Location: Etihad Arena -- Abu Dhabi

Etihad Arena -- Abu Dhabi Start time: 2 p.m. ET (Main card) | 10:30 a.m. (Prelims)



2 p.m. ET (Main card) | 10:30 a.m. (Prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ (Free with your subscription to the service)

UFC 267 countdown

