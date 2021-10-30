UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi gave fans some dramatic moments that will be of mind for many years to come. While one of those fights saw the expected return of a top fighter to championship status, the other saw a 42-year-old legend become champion for the first time in his career.

Glover Teixeira submitted Jan Blachowicz in the main event to win the UFC light heavyweight championship, giving the fan-favorite Brazilian a moment that seemed incredibly unlikely as recently as last year. In the co-main event, Petr Yan returned from an embarrassing disqualification loss that cost him the bantamweight championship, winning the interim 135-pound title after beating Cory Sandhagen via decision.

It was a wild day of fights, and as always, there is plenty to talk about after a major UFC event. With that in mind, let's take a look at the three biggest takeaways coming out of UFC 267.

Teixeira's journey to the top is complete

UFC 267 mostly played out by the numbers. It was an outstanding event, full of dramatic clashes and all the violence a fan of mixed martial arts could ask for. Still, the first 13 fights on the card were won by the betting favorites. Then, Teixeira happened as the Brazilian turned the 205-pound division on its head. The lone upset on the card was the result that would make fans happiest.

There was a moment in 2007 where Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou debuted in PRIDE with back-to-back knockouts over Antonio Rogerio Nogueira and Ricardo Arona in less than 2:30 combined where Teixeira's name became the sport's great "what if?" Before Sokoudjou broke out, he'd lost to Teixeira by knockout in less than two minutes at WEC 24. But Teixeira was locked out of fighting in America due to visa issues and it would take until May 2012 before he'd fight in the United States again, debuting in the UFC at UFC 146.

After losing to Jon Jones in his first shot at UFC gold in 2014, it seemed Teixeira's legacy would be as one of the greatest fighters to never hold a major championship. On Saturday night, he removed himself from that list, becoming world champion and completing one of the sport's most unlikely stories at 42 years old.

Yan is still the UFC's top bantamweight

This past March, Yan made a mistake that will likely haunt him for the rest of his life. In a fight he was already dominating, Yan uncorked a blatantly illegal knee that smashed into Aljamain Sterling's face and resulted in a disqualification and the loss of Yan's bantamweight title. He was seeking a chance to avenge that horrible moment in a rematch with Sterling, but the new champion was forced to withdraw from the fight due to lingering neck issues that required surgery. Fans were treated to what may have been an even better fight when Cory Sandhagen stepped in for a fight for the interim title.

Sandhagen got off to a great start, but Yan proved that he is an elite fighter when it comes to making in-fight adjustments. Yan countered Sandhagen's movement and mixed strikes constantly, dominating the fight for the final four rounds to win the interim title. It's likely only a small bit of consolation after that awful moment against Sterling, but Yan's performance was a solid reminder that, no matter who is the official champion, the Russian is the best fighter in the world at 135 pounds.

Khamzat Chimaev is the sport's most frightening fighter

There was some question heading into UFC 267 of whether a horrible battle with COVID-19 had destroyed the career of Khamzat Chimaev. The Russian who now resides in Sweden debuted in the UFC on July 16, 2020, dominating John Phillips before a second-round submission. Ten days later, Chimaev stepped in against Rhys McKee on short notice and was even more dominant. Then came a one-punch knockout against Gerald Meerschaert that seemed to strap a rocket to his star potential. But soon, hopes of a potential fight with top welterweight contender Leon Edwards were scrapped when Chimaev was diagnosed with COVID-19. The illness affected him so much that Chimaev publicly suggested he may be forced to retire from fighting.

On Saturday, Chimaev returned to battle Li Jingliang in what should have been the toughest fight of his career. Instead of struggling, Chimaev was against terrifyingly effective. He scooped up Jingliang early and carried him across the cage, talking to UFC president Dana White before slamming Jingliang to the canvas and securing a rear-naked choke.

In four trips to the UFC Octagon, Chimaev has absorbed one significant strike. One. It's the most ridiculous stat not only in the UFC but in all of professional sports and speaks to what a uniquely, frighteningly effective fighter Chimaev is.