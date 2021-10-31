It's Fight Week in New York City once again. Nearly two years after the last UFC PPV event took place in the Big Apple because of COVID-19, the promotion returns to Madison Square Garden with a loaded fight card sure to delight fans who have missed out on all the action with UFC 268. It all goes down on from New York on Saturday, Nov. 6, with two title fights on the line.

In the main event, bitter rivals Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will battle for Usman's welterweight championship for a second time. That fight is not the only championship rematch set for the event, with Rose Namajunas defending the women's strawweight title against Weili Zhang, the woman Namajunas knocked out to win the title for a second time in her career.

Usman and Covington put on an all-out war in December 2019, with Usman scoring a late TKO after breaking Covington's jaw. Covington has gone as far as to suggest there was a conspiracy against him in the first meeting. While Usman has gone on to score wins over Jorge Masvidal (twice) and Gilbert Burns, Covington only picked up one win since losing to Usman, stopping former champion Tyron Woodley.

This card also features a fan favorite in the lightweight division. An action-packed brawl is expected when former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje battles former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. Gaethje has been idle since his defeat at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2020. Prior to that, "The Highlight" rattled off four straight victories, all by knockout. Chandler, meanwhile, made a thunderous debut to UFC with a first-round knockout of Dan Hooker. He nearly earned the full lightweight crown when he met Charles Oliveira in May when he hurt Oliveira bad in Round 1, but the Brazilian rallied in Round 2 to earn the stoppage and claim the title. Now, both men look to move one step closer to another opportunity at gold.

Below is the latest announced fight card with some rumored bouts included. Odds are via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 268 fight card, odds

Kamaru Usman (c) -300 vs. Colby Covington +240, welterweight championship

Weili Zhang -120 vs. Rose Namajunas (c) +100, women's strawweight championship

Justin Gaethje -190 vs. Michael Chandler +160, lightweight

Shane Burgos -210 vs. Billy Quarantillo +175, featherweight

Marlon Vera -170 vs. Frankie Edgar +145, bantamweight

Alex Pereira -260 vs. Andreas Michailids +210, middleweight

Bobby Green -170 vs. Al Iaquinta +145, lightweight

Phil Hawes -310 vs. Chris Curtis +250, middleweight

Nassourdine Imavov -130 vs. Edmen Shahbazyan +110, middleweight

Ian Garry -340 vs. Jordan Williams +270, welterweight



Chris Barnett -115 vs. Gian Villante -105, heavyweight

Aleksa Camur -125 vs. John Allan +105, light heavyweight

Ode Osbourne -160 vs. CJ Vergara +135, flyweight



UFC 268 info