In the main event of UFC 268 on Nov. 6, bitter rivals Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will battle for Usman's welterweight championship for a second time. That fight is not the only championship rematch set for the event, with Rose Namajunas defending the women's strawweight title against Weili Zhang, the woman Namajunas knocked out to win the title for a second time in her career.

Usman and Covington put on an all-out war in December 2019, with Usman scoring a late TKO after breaking Covington's jaw. Covington has gone as far as to suggest there was a conspiracy against him in the first meeting. While Usman has gone on to score wins over Jorge Masvidal (twice) and Gilbert Burns, Covington only picked up one win since losing to Usman, stopping former champion Tyron Woodley.

This card also features a fan favorite in the lightweight division. An action-packed brawl is expected when former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje battles former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. Gaethje has been idle since his defeat at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2020. Prior to that, "The Highlight" rattled off four straight victories, all by knockout. Chandler, meanwhile, made a thunderous debut to UFC with a first-round knockout of Dan Hooker. He nearly earned the full lightweight crown when he met Charles Oliveira in May when he hurt Oliveira bad in Round 1, but the Brazilian rallied in Round 2 to earn the stoppage and claim the title. Now, both men look to move one step closer to another opportunity at gold.

Below is the latest announced fight card with some rumored bouts included. Odds are via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 268 fight card, odds

Kamaru Usman (c) -280 vs. Colby Covington +230, welterweight championship

Rose Namajunas (c) -120 vs. Weili Zhang +100, women's strawweight championship

Justin Gaethje -180 vs. Michael Chandler +155, lightweight

Marlon Vera -160 vs. Frankie Edgar +135, bantamweight



Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailids, middleweight

Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green, lightweight



Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo, featherweight

Nassourdine Imavov -160 vs. Edmen Shahbazyan +135, middleweight

Jordan Williams vs. Ian Garry, welterweight



Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett, heavyweight

Aleksa Camur vs. John Allan, light heavyweight

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. TJ Laramie, featherweight

CJ Vergara vs. Ode Osbourne, flyweight

UFC 268 info