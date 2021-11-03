It's Fight Week in New York City once again. Nearly two years after the last UFC PPV event took place in the Big Apple because of COVID-19, the promotion returns to Madison Square Garden with a loaded fight card sure to delight fans who have missed out on all the action with UFC 268. It all goes down on from New York on Saturday, Nov. 6, with two title fights on the line.

In the main event, bitter rivals Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will battle for Usman's welterweight championship for a second time. That fight is not the only championship rematch set for the event, with Rose Namajunas defending the women's strawweight title against Weili Zhang, the woman Namajunas knocked out to win the title for a second time in her career.

Usman and Covington put on an all-out war in December 2019, with Usman scoring a late TKO after breaking Covington's jaw. Covington has gone as far as to suggest there was a conspiracy against him in the first meeting. While Usman has gone on to score wins over Jorge Masvidal (twice) and Gilbert Burns, Covington only picked up one win since losing to Usman, stopping former champion Tyron Woodley.

Namajunas enters her rematch with Zhang as the only two-time female champion in UFC history. It will also be her sixth title fight in just 15 pro fights. She dropped the title via vicious slam knockout to Jessica Andrade only to win the rematch a year later after Andrade had already dropped the belt to Zhang. Zhang, meanwhile, saw her 20-fight win streak snapped with that head-kick knockout against Namajunas in just over a minute. Prior to that, Zhang battled Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a grueling war that earned Fight of the Year honors.

The main card also features the return of some big names. A fan favorite fight gets the featured slot when lightweights Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler link up. The fight is expected to decide the next challenger for the 155-pound title after Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira meet in December. Plus, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar is back when he takes on Marlon Vera in a bantamweight contest to open the festivities.

Below is the latest announced fight card. Odds are via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 268 fight card, odds

Kamaru Usman (c) -300 vs. Colby Covington +240, welterweight championship

Weili Zhang -120 vs. Rose Namajunas (c) +100, women's strawweight championship

Justin Gaethje -190 vs. Michael Chandler +160, lightweight

Shane Burgos -210 vs. Billy Quarantillo +175, featherweight

Marlon Vera -170 vs. Frankie Edgar +145, bantamweight

Alex Pereira -260 vs. Andreas Michailids +210, middleweight

Bobby Green -170 vs. Al Iaquinta +145, lightweight

Phil Hawes -310 vs. Chris Curtis +250, middleweight

Nassourdine Imavov -130 vs. Edmen Shahbazyan +110, middleweight

Ian Garry -340 vs. Jordan Williams +270, welterweight



Chris Barnett -115 vs. Gian Villante -105, heavyweight

Aleksa Camur -125 vs. John Allan +105, light heavyweight

Ode Osbourne -160 vs. CJ Vergara +135, flyweight



UFC 268 info

Date: Nov. 6

Nov. 6 Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ | Price: $69.99

UFC 268 countdown