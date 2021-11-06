The UFC returns to New York City on Saturday night for a UFC 268 card headlined by one of the most anticipated fights of the year. Headlining the action from Madison Square Garden is a welterweight title rematch between champion Kamaru Usman and rival Colby Covington.

Usman won the first meeting between the pair at UFC 245 in December 2019, scoring a fifth-round TKO. The fight was filled with back-and-forth action before Usman finally broke Covington down, scoring multiple knockdowns and finally forcing the referee to step in with just 50 seconds left in the bout. Covington has since claimed a conspiracy against him involving the referee cheating him out of a victory with the "quick stoppage."

The other title fight is also a rematch as champion Rose Namajunas takes on Weili Zhang for the women's strawweight crown. Namajunas reasserted herself atop the division in April with a thudding knockout of Zhang in the first round, ending a 20-fight win streak for the former champion. Now, the Chinese fighter looks to avenge the defeat and possibly set up a trilogy down the line.

And a lightweight showdown opens things up on PPV when contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler battle it out for a possible title shot next.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 268 below.

The card also marks the return of a fight legend in a featured contest. Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar continues his journey at bantamweight when he takes on Marlon Vera. Edgar, 40, has fought for the promotion for over 14 years with championship bouts at both 155 and 145 pounds. He made the move to 135 in August 2020, where he scored a split decision win over Pedro Munhoz to breathe life into aspirations of reaching the title once more. But a vicious knockout by Cory Sandhagen followed in February and now the veteran from New Jersey is looking to bounce back against one of the toughest customers at bantamweight in Vera, who has alternated wins and losses since 2020.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's take a closer look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities.

UFC 268 fight card, odds

Kamaru Usman (c) -310 vs. Colby Covington +250, welterweight championship

Weili Zhang -115 vs. Rose Namajunas (c) -105, women's strawweight championship

Marlon Vera -160 vs. Frankie Edgar +135, bantamweight

Shane Burgos -195 vs. Billy Quarantillo +165, featherweight



Justin Gaethje -210 vs. Michael Chandler +175, lightweight



Alex Pereira -260 vs. Andreas Michailids +210, middleweight

Bobby Green -180 vs. Al Iaquinta +155, lightweight

Phil Hawes -330 vs. Chris Curtis +260, middleweight

Nassourdine Imavov -120 vs. Edmen Shahbazyan +100, middleweight

Ian Garry -380 vs. Jordan Williams +300, welterweight



Gian Villante -125 vs. Chris Barnett +105, heavyweight

Dustin Jacoby -380 vs. John Allan +300, light heavyweight

Melsik Baghdasaryan -340 vs. Bruno Souza +270, featherweight

Ode Osbourne -180 vs. CJ Vergara +155, flyweight

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer, co-host of "Morning Kombat"), Matthew Coca (producer), Jack Crosby (editor), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (senior editor).

UFC 268 picks, predictions



Campbell Brookhouse Coca Crosby Mormile Wise Usman (c) vs. Covington Usman Usman Usman Usman Usman Usman Namajunas (c) vs. Zhang Zhang Zhang Namajunas Namajunas Namajunas Zhang Vera vs. Edgar Vera Vera Edgar Vera Edgar Vera Burgos vs. Quarantillo Burgos Quarantillo Burgos Quarantillo

Quarantillo

Burgos Gaethje vs. Chandler Gaethje Gaethje Gaethje Chandler Gaethje Gaethje Records to date (2021) 37-18 37-18 37-18 37-18 36-19 32-23

Campbell on why Usman will win: For as close as their first fight was in 2019, with Usman scoring a fifth-round TKO, the champion has grown leaps and bounds from a striking perspective in the aftermath. His new relationship with trainer Trevor Wittman has allowed Usman to prosper, fueling stoppage wins over Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal in their own rematch. Covington has a great motor and is capable of holding his own in certain spots. But unless he finds uncommon success in holding Usman down, the champion is too good to do anything but stop him sooner.

Brookhouse on why Usman will win: Usman has done nothing but grow as a fighter in his three outings since the first meeting with Covington. He can now win a fight through a grinding grappling-first approach that sets up his striking or through being a technical and powerful striker who has the wrestling game in his back pocket. Since losing to Usman, Covington has fought once, beating up a faded Tyron Woodley. Covington is still dangerous, with a pressure fighting style that he executes as well as anyone in the sport. But his power isn't a great asset and if he was getting hurt by Usman in 2019, it's only going to be worse against the new and improved version of the champion. I'm expecting this to be a surprisingly quick and dominant performance from Usman.

Campbell on why Zhang will win: The one drawback of Namajunas' first-round knockout of Zhang via thunderous head kick in their first meeting was that we were never able to properly see just how well these two match up against one other and which fighter might come out with the edge. Like Namajunas' title rematch with former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, one has to expect a longer and more competitive rematch this time. The fact that Zhang has worked so closely throughout training camp with Henry Cejudo should go a long way in helping her time her takedown attempts in hope of a more balanced effort. If Zhang can neutralize Namajunas' kickboxing by landing some power shots of her own and mixing in control time on top, a trilogy bout between these two elite strawweights might be in the cards.

Brookhouse on why Vera will win: Edgar has enjoyed a great career but the new life he hoped to find at 135 pounds has not really materialized. Edgar's speed and movement are both compromised by his age and the fact that bantamweight is a much faster division in general. Vera is a beatable fighter, yes, but he's dangerous in the striking and grappling end of things, meaning there's no clear or easy path to victory for Edgar. Instead, Vera should be able to break down Edgar for the stoppage or to take a reasonably clear decision.

Wise on why Burgos will win: As is the case with Weili Zhang in the co-main event, much will be made of the damage Burgos has incurred in his two most recent fights. All-out brawls with Josh Emmett and Edson Barboza could easily take years off his fighting career, as could his seemingly reckless approach where he leaves his chin exposed too often. But it's that exact style that makes him so hard to count on in these types of situations. Prior to the Emmett loss, Burgos was on the verge of entering the title picture at 145 pounds. Now with two straight losses, he'll have his back to the wall against an opponent who has simply not faced the same level of competition in his first four appearances with UFC. Burgos should handle business with relative ease here.

Campbell on why Gaethje will win: For as long as this one lasts, the expectations should be nothing but violence and dramatic turns of momentum. Even with a potential title shot at stake, neither of these two warriors should be expected to do anything but advance forward. Chandler came as close as one can to winning the vacant title left behind by a retired Khabib Nurmagomedov when he badly hurt Charles Oliveira before being stopped shortly after. Gaethje is not only more durable should this become the war most expect it to be, he might also be the more damaging striker between the two.

Who wins Usman vs. Covington 2? And what other picks do you need to see for a parlay with a payout of better than 8/1 ? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed top picks on UFC 268, all from the insider who's up nearly $9,200 on MMA picks in the past year, and find out.