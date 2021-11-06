The Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night for UFC 268. The UFC 268 fight card will be headlined by a rematch of one of the most memorable title fights in recent memory, as welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (19-1) will put his title on the line against Colby Covington (15-2). The latter lost to Usman via fifth-round knockout at UFC 245 nearly two years ago. Covington has fought just once since, earning a TKO win over Tyron Woodley last September, while Usman has defended the title three times since then and will be looking for his fifth defense overall.

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 preview

Usman (19-1) is undefeated in 13 UFC appearances, and his recent run of dominance has many MMA observers suggesting he is in the conversation alongside the likes of Georges St. Pierre as the most dominant UFC welterweight of all time.

The Nigeria-born fighter won the title with a lopsided decision over former champion Tyron Woodley in March 2019, and his four defenses include a pair of dominant wins over fan favorite Masvidal. Usman was once criticized for his wrestling-heavy style, but his improved striking has shown with three stoppages in his last four fights.

His most competitive title fight to date came against Covington (16-2), the outlandish trash-talker whose larger-than-life persona often overshadows his formidable skill set.

Covington and Usman went toe-to-toe for four-plus rounds in their first meeting, and most observers had the fight at two rounds each heading into the fifth. Kamaru floored the challenger with a series of punches and Covington protested the stoppage at 4:10 of the fifth round, though he appeared to be in peril.

UFC 268 predictions

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC 268 selections here: He is going with Frankie Edgar (+145) to upset Marlon Vera (-165) in a matchup of bantamweight veterans.

Edgar is former UFC lightweight champion who dropped down to featherweight, where he fought for the title three times. In August 2020, Edgar dropped weight classes again and began fighting at 135 pounds, where he earned a split-decision win over Pedro Munhoz in his first fight before getting knocked out with a flying knee in 28 seconds against Cory Sandhagen in February.

Despite being only 28, Vera is experienced (17 UFC appearances), but he hasn't faced a fighter with Edgar's pedigree. The former champion is the more active grappler, averaging 2.28 takedowns per 15 minutes in his UFC career to Vera's 0.88.

"Edgar is well-rounded and brings a speed advantage," Gombas told SportsLine. "I believe Edgar will mix in takedowns and out-volume his opponent on the way to a decision victory.

UFC 268 odds, fight card

Kamaru Usman (-290) vs. Colby Covington (+245)

Rose Namajunas (-115) vs. Zhang Weili (-105)

Justin Gaethje (-185) vs. Michael Chandler (+165)

Shane Burgos (-185) vs. Billy Quarantillo (+165)

Frankie Edgar (+145) vs. Marlon Vera (-165)

Alex Pereira (-250) vs. Andreas Michailidis (+210)

Al Iaquinta (+150) vs. Bobby Green (-170)

Phil Hawes (-300) vs. Chris Curtis (+250)

Edmen Shahbazyan (+105) vs. Nassourdine Imamov (-125)

Ian Garry (-340) vs. Jordan Williams (+280)

Gian Villante (-105) vs. Chris Barnett (-115)

CJ Vergara (+150) vs. Ode Osbourne (-170)

Dustin Jacoby (-330) vs. John Allan (+270)