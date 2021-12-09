After two big-money fights with Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier is finally ready to step into the Octagon and attempt to claim the UFC lightweight championship. Poirier will face off with champion Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269 on Dec. 11 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Oliveira won the then-vacant championship in May, scoring a comeback knockout of Michael Chandler at UFC 262. He is now riding a nine-fight winning streak. For Poirier, UFC 269 is his second chance to win the lightweight title, having lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in September 2019, a fight where Poirier entered as the interim champion.

There is one other title fight set for the card as the greatest female mixed martial artist in UFC history, Amanda Nunes, returns to the Octagon to defend her women's bantamweight title against veteran Julianna Pena. Nunes has won 12 consecutive fights, including wins over every champion in the history of the bantamweight and featherweight division. Pena rebounded from a loss in her most recent outing and is 2-2 in her four most recent fights.

The rest of the card is absolutely loaded with big fights across just about every division. A welterweight showdown between rising contenders gets the featured slot with Santiago Ponzinibbio takes on Geoff Neal. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt makes his debut at flyweight when he faces off against Kai-Kara France. And bantamweight knockout artist Sean O'Malley returns to battle against Raulian Paiva in the PPV opener.

Below is the current fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 269 fight card, odds

Dustin Poirier -160 vs. Charles Oliveira (c) +135, lightweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -800 vs. Julianna Pena +550, women's bantamweight championship

Santiago Ponzinibbio -130 vs. Geoff Neal +110, welterweight

Cody Garbrandt -140 vs. Kai Kara-France +120, flyweight

Sean O'Malley -310 vs. Raulian Paiva +260, bantamweight

Josh Emmett -180 vs. Dan Ige +155, featherweight

Pedro Munhoz -115 vs. Dominick Cruz -105, bantamweight



Augusto Sakai -110 vs. Tai Tuivasa -110, heavyweight

Bruno Silva -360 vs. Jordan Wright +280, middleweight

Andre Muniz -140 vs. Eryk Anders +120, middleweight

Miranda Maverick -135 vs. Erin Blanchfield +115, women's flyweight

Alex Perez -330 vs. Matt Schnell +260, flyweight



Ryan Hall -200 vs. Darrick Minner +170, featherweight

Randy Costa -180 vs. Tony Kelley+155, bantamweight



Gillian Robertson -380 vs. Priscila Cachoeira +300, women's flyweight

UFC 269 info

Date: Dec. 11

Dec. 11 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada -- T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada -- T-Mobile Arena Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 269 countdown