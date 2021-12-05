After two big-money fights with Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier is finally ready to step into the Octagon and attempt to claim the UFC lightweight championship. Poirier will face off with champion Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269 on Dec. 11 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Oliveira won the then-vacant championship in May, scoring a comeback knockout of Michael Chandler at UFC 262. He is now riding a nine-fight winning streak. For Poirier, UFC 269 is his second chance to win the lightweight title, having lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in September 2019, a fight where Poirier entered as the interim champion.

There is one other title fight set for the card as the greatest female mixed martial artist in UFC history, Amanda Nunes, returns to the Octagon to defend her women's bantamweight title against veteran Julianna Pena. Nunes has won 12 consecutive fights, including wins over every champion in the history of the bantamweight and featherweight division. Pena rebounded from a loss in her most recent outing and is 2-2 in her four most recent fights.

The card was also expected to see the much anticipated welterweight showdown between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards, but Masvidal was forced to withdraw from the bout in November with an undisclosed injury. Still, the card stacks up with some massive fights below the pair of title tilts, including the returns of former champions Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz, as well as rising bantamweight contender "Suga" Sean O'Malley.

Below is the current fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sporstbook.

UFC 269 fight card, odds

. Dustin Poirier -160 vs. Charles Oliveira (c) +135, lightweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -800 vs. Julianna Pena +550, women's bantamweight championship

Geoff Neal -110 vs. Santiao Ponzinibbio -110, welterweight

Cody Garbrandt -140 vs. Kai Kara-France +120, flyweight

Sean O'Malley -310 vs. Raulian Paiva +260, bantamweight

Josh Emmett -170 vs. Dan Ige +145, featherweight

Dominick Cruz -110 vs. Pedro Munhoz -110, bantamweight



Augusto Sakai -110 vs. Tai Tuivasa -110, heavyweight

Bruno Silva -360 vs. Jordan Wright +280, middleweight

Andre Muniz -155 vs. Eryk Anders +130, middleweight

Miranda Maverick -150 vs. Erin Blanchfield +125, women's flyweight

Alex Perez -330 vs. Matt Schnell +260, flyweight



Ryan Hall -220 vs. Darrick Minner +180, featherweight

Randy Costa -200 vs. Tony Kelley+170, bantamweight



Gillian Robertson -400 vs. Priscila Cachoeira +310, women's flyweight

UFC 269 info