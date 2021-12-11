The final UFC PPV of 2021 is almost here. UFC 269 is set to go down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night with a pair of title fights topping the marquee. The headliner sees Dustin Poirier attempt to finally snag undisputed gold when he takes on champ Charles Oliveira. The other sees the return of the women's G.O.A.T. when Amanda Nunes looks to defend her bantamweight crown against Julianna Pena.

Oliveira won the then-vacant championship in May, scoring a comeback knockout of Michael Chandler at UFC 262. He is now riding a nine-fight winning streak. For Poirier, UFC 269 is his second chance to win the lightweight title, having lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in September 2019, a fight where Poirier entered as the interim champion.

Nunes, champion at both bantamweight and featherweight, defending her 135-pound title against Pena. Nunes has not lost a fight since 2014 while going on arguably the most impressive run in the history of MMA, male or female. Nunes has defeated every woman to ever hold the bantamweight or featherweight titles, including crushing knockouts of Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg. Pena, meanwhile, has gone 2-2 since 2017 with both losses coming against former Nunes foes in Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie.

It's a busy week in Las Vegas with tons going on. We're here to help keep things organized for you ahead of the first prelim fight on Saturday night with complete fight card updates, latest news and betting odds. Stay tuned to this page also for the latest features leading up to the card as well as the viewing information for how to watch all the action below.

UFC 269 fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Dustin Poirier -160 vs. Charles Oliveira (c) +135, lightweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -800 vs. Julianna Pena +550, women's bantamweight championship

Santiago Ponzinibbio -130 vs. Geoff Neal +110, welterweight

Cody Garbrandt -140 vs. Kai Kara-France +120, flyweight

Sean O'Malley -310 vs. Raulian Paiva +260, bantamweight

Josh Emmett -180 vs. Dan Ige +155, featherweight

Pedro Munhoz -115 vs. Dominick Cruz -105, bantamweight



Augusto Sakai -110 vs. Tai Tuivasa -110, heavyweight

Bruno Silva -360 vs. Jordan Wright +280, middleweight

Andre Muniz -140 vs. Eryk Anders +120, middleweight

Miranda Maverick -135 vs. Erin Blanchfield +115, women's flyweight

Ryan Hall -200 vs. Darrick Minner +170, featherweight



Randy Costa -180 vs. Tony Kelley +155, bantamweight



Gillian Robertson -380 vs. Priscila Cachoeira +300, women's flyweight

UFC 269 info

Date: Dec. 11

Dec. 11 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada -- T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada -- T-Mobile Arena Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 269 countdown

