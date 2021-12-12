UFC closed out its 2021 PPV campaign with another stellar event. One month after UFC 268 brought the house down in New York City, UFC 269 may have topped it with incredible performances and shocking upsets throughout the night.
Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira retained his title with a third-round submission of Dustin Poirier in the main event after entering the bout as the underdog. Oliveira, who is now riding a 10-fight win streak, rallied from damage absorbed in the opening round to out-grapple Poirier before jumping on his back and locking in the choke in the third frame.
Meanwhile, the co-main event was even more crazy as Julianna Pena unseated the greatest fighter in women's MMA history, Amanda Nunes, to claim the bantamweight title. Pena lured Nunes into a brawl before dropping her and calmly locking in a choke to lay claim to one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.
UFC 269 fight card, results
- Charles Oliveira (c) def. Dustin Poirier via third-round submission (rear naked choke)
- Julianna Pena def. Amanda Nunes (c) via second-round submission (rear naked choke)
- Geoff Neal def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)
- Kai Kara-France def. Cody Garbrandt via first-round TKO (punches)
- Sean O'Malley def. Raulian Paiva via first-round TKO (punches)
- Josh Emmett def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Dominick Cruz def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Tai Tuivasa def. Augusto Sakai via second-round knockout (punch)
- Bruno Silva def. Jordan Wright via first-round TKO (punches)
- Andre Muniz def. Eryk Anders via first-round submission (armbar)
- Erin Blanchfield def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Ryan Hall def. Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)
- Tony Kelley def. Randy Costa via second-round TKO (punches, elbows)
- Gillian Robertson def. Priscila Cachoeira via first-round submission (rear naked choke)
