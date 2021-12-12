UFC closed out its 2021 PPV campaign with another stellar event. One month after UFC 268 brought the house down in New York City, UFC 269 may have topped it with incredible performances and shocking upsets throughout the night.

Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira retained his title with a third-round submission of Dustin Poirier in the main event after entering the bout as the underdog. Oliveira, who is now riding a 10-fight win streak, rallied from damage absorbed in the opening round to out-grapple Poirier before jumping on his back and locking in the choke in the third frame.

Meanwhile, the co-main event was even more crazy as Julianna Pena unseated the greatest fighter in women's MMA history, Amanda Nunes, to claim the bantamweight title. Pena lured Nunes into a brawl before dropping her and calmly locking in a choke to lay claim to one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

