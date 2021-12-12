UFC is closing out a fantastic year in style. The promotion heads home to Las Vegas for its final PPV event in 2021 with a jam-packed fight card in tow. At the top, a pair of title fights tip the marquee. Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira puts his title on the line against top contender Dustin Poirier in the main event while two-division champ Amanda Nunes puts her 135-pound strap on the line against Julianna Pena in the co-main event.

Oliveira won the then-vacant championship in May, scoring a comeback knockout of Michael Chandler at UFC 262. He is now riding a nine-fight winning streak. For Poirier, UFC 269 is his second chance to win the lightweight title, having lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in September 2019, a fight where Poirier entered as the interim champion.

Nunes, champion at both bantamweight and featherweight, defending her 135-pound title against Pena. Nunes has not lost a fight since 2014 while going on arguably the most impressive run in the history of MMA, male or female. Nunes has defeated every woman to ever hold the bantamweight or featherweight titles, including crushing knockouts of Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg. Pena, meanwhile, has gone 2-2 since 2017 with both losses coming against former Nunes foes in Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie.

It's a busy week in Las Vegas with tons going on. We're here to help keep things organized for you ahead of the first prelim fight on Saturday night with complete fight card updates, latest news and betting odds. Stay tuned to this page also for the latest features leading up to the card as well as the viewing information for how to watch all the action below.

UFC 269 fight card, odds, results

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Dustin Poirier -160 vs. Charles Oliveira (c) +135, lightweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -800 vs. Julianna Pena +550, women's bantamweight championship

Santiago Ponzinibbio -130 vs. Geoff Neal +110, welterweight

Cody Garbrandt -140 vs. Kai Kara-France +120, flyweight

Sean O'Malley -310 vs. Raulian Paiva +260, bantamweight

Josh Emmett -180 vs. Dan Ige +155, featherweight

Dominick Cruz def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tai Tuivasa def. Augusto Sakai via second-round knockout (punch)

Bruno Silva def. Jordan Wright via first-round TKO (punches)

Andre Muniz def. Eryk Anders via first-round submission (armbar)

Erin Blanchfield def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ryan Hall def. Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)

Tony Kelley def. Randy Costa via second-round TKO (punches, elbows)



Gillian Robertson def. Priscila Cachoeira via first-round submission (rear naked choke)

UFC 269 info

Date: Dec. 11

Dec. 11 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada -- T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada -- T-Mobile Arena Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 269 countdown

