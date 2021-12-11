The main event of UFC 269 is officially on, as champion Charles Oliveira and top-ranked contender Dustin Poirier both made the lightweight limit ahead of their much-anticipated title fight. The last UFC pay-per-view card of 2021 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the main UFC 269 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET. Oliveira has won nine straight fights and became champion with a win over Michael Chandler in May. Poirier, who has won nine of 10, hopes to end his year with his first UFC title following back-to-back knockouts of Conor McGregor in his two other appearances this year.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier preview

Oliveira (31-8-1) is among a handful of late bloomers who have seen their persistence result in a world title. The 32-year-old Brazilian has been on the promotion's roster for 11 years, but there was a time when he appeared headed toward gatekeeper status.

In December 2017, he was stopped by journeyman Paul Felder, who has since retired, for his fourth loss in six outings. He rebounded with a win over veteran Clay Guida.

Oliveira eventually reached the top of the rankings and was chosen to fight for the title left vacant by Nurmagomedov, who retired with an undefeated record last year. He squared off against former Bellator title Michael Chandler in May and won the crown with a second-round knockout.

Poirier (28-6-1) could have been Oliveira's opponent for the vacant title, but turned down the fight in favor of another massive payday against Conor McGregor. The 32-year-old Louisiana native knocked out McGregor for the second time in 2021 and his stardom reached unprecedented heights.

Poirier has long been considered one of the most well-rounded fighters in the game. His resume includes a pair of wins over former featherweight champion Max Holloway, the second of which gave him the interim belt in April 2019. You can only see who to back here.

UFC 269 predictions

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC 269 predictions here: He is going with Ryan Hall (-210) to earn a victory against Darrick Minner (+180) in a matchup of featherweight prospects.

Hall (8-2) is widely considered one of the best grapplers on the UFC roster. However, the 36-year-old Virginia native has seen his career repeatedly delayed by injuries and an assertion that few fighters on the UFC roster are willing to sign a contract to fight him. Hall returned from a two-year absence in July and was knocked out in the first round by prospect Ilia Topuria.

Minner (26-12) grinded his way through the regional circuit for nearly a decade before finally earning a UFC roster spot last year. The 31-year-old Nebraska native is similarly a grappling specialist who has 22 career wins by submission. He has split four UFC fights and is looking to rebound from a second-round stoppage loss to veteran Darren Elkins in July.

"I believe Hall is the more dangerous grappler in terms of finishing and believe he will eventually draw the tap from Minner," Gombas told SportsLine.

UFC 269 odds, fight card

Charles Oliveira (+140) vs. Dustin Poirier (-160)

Amanda Nunes (-850) vs. Julianna Pena (+575)

Geoff Neal (-110) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (-110)

Kai Kara-France (+105) vs. Cody Garbrandt (-125)

Raulian Paiva (+250) vs. Sean O'Malley (-300)

Josh Emmett (-165) vs. Dan Ige (+145)

Dominick Cruz (-105) vs. Pedro Munhoz (-115)

Augusto Sakai (-110) vs. Tai Tuivasa (-110)

Jordan Wright (+290) vs. Bruno Silva (-350)

Andre Muniz (-150) vs. Eryk Anders (+130)

Erin Blanchfield (+120) vs. Miranda Maverick (-140)

Alex Perez (-320) vs. Matt Schnell (+260)

Ryan Hall (-210) vs. Darrick Minner (+180)

Randy Costa (-190) vs. Tony Kelley (+170)

Gillian Robertson (-360) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+300)