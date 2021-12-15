UFC kicks off its 2022 pay-per-view schedule with a big bang between heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. Plus, a firecracker co-main event between flyweight king Brandon Moreno and former champ Deiveson Figueiredo to close out their trilogy. UFC 270 takes place from the Honda Center in Anaheim on Jan. 22, with a meaty main card for fans.

Ngannou makes the first title defense of his UFC heavyweight crown after avenging his loss to Stipe Miocic in March. "The Predator" is on the prowl and everyone is a target. His relationship with UFC president Dana White is turbulent and his kinship with former teammate Gane is no more. Gane is arguably the most complete striker at heavyweight in this modern-day matchup of immovable object vs. irresistible force.

Moreno and Figueiredo turned in what many people crowned as 2020's Fight of the Year in a majority draw at UFC 256. The back-and-forth affair demanded an immediate rematch. Many predicted Figueiredo, champion at the time, to retain the title, but Moreno overwhelmed the Brazilian en route to a third-round submission in June to claim the belt.

Below is the current fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sporstbook.

UFC 270 fight card, odds

Francis Ngannou (c) -110 vs. Ciryl Gane -110, heavyweight championship

Brandon Moreno -170 vs. Deiveson Figueiredo +145, flyweight championship

Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson, middleweight



Greg Hardy vs. Aleksei Oleinik, heavyweight

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov, bantamweight

Movsar Evloev vs. Ilia Topuria, featherweight

Poliana Botelho vs. Ji Yeon Kim, women's flyweight

Warlley Alves vs. Jack Della, welterweight

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira, bantamweight

Rodolfo Viera vs. Wellington Turman, middleweight

Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales, welterweight

Viviane Araujo vs. Alexa Grasso, women's flyweight

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez, lightweight

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, women's flyweight



UFC 270 info