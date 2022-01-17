2022 gets underway for UFC in January with two fight cards. The second of those two carries with it a pair of title fights sure to entice fans. UFC 270 lands inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, Jan. 22, with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on the marquee. Ngannou will look to make his first title defense against interim titleholder and former trainer partner Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou's relationship with UFC president Dana White is turbulent and his kinship with former teammate Gane is no more. He's coming off a thunderous knockout of Stipe Miocic in March 2021 to earn the title, but ongoing issues with UFC brass has led some to believe a standoff over his contract could lead to some free agency talks.

The other title tilt set for California features the lightest division in the promotion when flyweight champion Brandon Moreno takes on Deiveson Figueiredo for a third time. The two turned in what many people crowned as 2020's Fight of the Year in a majority draw at UFC 256. The back-and-forth affair demanded an immediate rematch. Many predicted Figueiredo, champion at the time, to retain the title, but Moreno overwhelmed the Brazilian en route to a third-round submission in June to claim the belt.

With the omicron variant of COVID-19 still wreaking havoc, the fight card has undergone many changes in the weeks leading up. Below is the current fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Be sure to check in for all the latest updates and adjustments.

UFC 270 fight card, odds

Ciryl Gane -165 vs. Francis Ngannou (c) +130, heavyweight championship

Brandon Moreno -175 vs. Deiveson Figueiredo +150, flyweight championship

Michel Pereira -280 vs. Andre Fialho +230, welterweight

Greg Hardy vs. Sergey Spivak, heavyweight



Said Nurmagomedov -200 vs. Cody Stamann +170, bantamweight

Ilia Topuria -500 vs. Charles Jourdain +380, featherweight

Rodolfo Viera -260 vs. Wellington Turman +210, middleweight

Raoni Barcelos -420 vs. Victory Henry +330, bantamweight



Tony Gravely -240 vs. Saimon Oliveira +200, bantamweight

Michael Morales -135 vs. Trevin Giles +115, welterweight

Matt Frevola -200 vs. Genaro Valdez +170, lightweight

Kay Hansen -240 vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius +200, women's flyweight



Vanessa Demopoulos -140 vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez +120,

UFC 270 info

Date: Jan. 22

Jan. 22 Location: Anaheim, California -- Honda Center

Anaheim, California -- Honda Center Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 270 countdown