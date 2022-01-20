The first UFC PPV event of 2022 is upon us. The promotion is back in California with a pair of title fights tipping the bill, including the heavyweight and flyweight divisions. The main event sees undisputed heavyweight king Francis Ngannou take on interim titleholder Ciryl Gane while the co-main event features flyweight champion Brandon Moreno battle former champ Deiveson Figueiredo to complete their trilogy. It all goes down from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Jan. 22.

Ngannou's relationship with UFC president Dana White is turbulent and his kinship with former teammate Gane is no more. He's coming off a thunderous knockout of Stipe Miocic in March 2021 to earn the title, but ongoing issues with UFC brass has led some to believe a standoff over his contract could lead to some free agency talks.

Meanwhile, the co-main event could produce just as much action and drama. The two turned in what many people crowned as 2020's Fight of the Year in a majority draw at UFC 256. The back-and-forth affair demanded an immediate rematch. Many predicted Figueiredo, champion at the time, to retain the title, but Moreno overwhelmed the Brazilian en route to a third-round submission in June to claim the belt.

With the omicron variant of COVID-19 still wreaking havoc, the fight card has undergone many changes in the weeks leading up. Below is the current fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Be sure to check in for all the latest updates and adjustments.

UFC 270 fight card, odds

Ciryl Gane -155 vs. Francis Ngannou (c) +130, heavyweight championship

Brandon Moreno -175 vs. Deiveson Figueiredo +150, flyweight championship

Michel Pereira -280 vs. Andre Fialho +230, welterweight

Said Nurmagomedov -190 vs. Cody Stamann +160, bantamweight



Ilia Topuria -650 vs. Charles Jourdain +475, featherweight

Rodolfo Viera -220 vs. Wellington Turman +180, middleweight

Raoni Barcelos -490 vs. Victory Henry +370, bantamweight



Tony Gravely -240 vs. Saimon Oliveira +200, bantamweight

Michael Morales -125 vs. Trevin Giles +105, welterweight

Jack Della -340 vs. Pete Rodriguez +270, welterweight

Matt Frevola -190 vs. Genaro Valdez +160, lightweight

Kay Hansen -240 vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius +200, women's flyweight



Vanessa Demopoulos -140 vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez +120, women's strawweight

UFC 270 info

Date: Jan. 22

Jan. 22 Location: Anaheim, California -- Honda Center

Anaheim, California -- Honda Center Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 270 countdown

