A heavyweight championship unification and a title trilogy headline the action when UFC 270 goes down Saturday night in Anaheim, California. It's the first pay-per-view event of the year for the UFC and should start 2022 off with a bang.

In the night's main event, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will battle interim champion Ciryl Gane in a battle to determine who is the top man in the sport's most dangerous division. The co-main event features the third battle between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo. Figueiredo retained the flyweight championship in their first meeting when the pair battled to a draw. In the rematch, Moreno dominated the action to become the UFC's first-ever Mexican-born champion.

Meanwhile, Moreno and Figueiredo could provide some high drama in their third meeting in the span of 15 months. Figueiredo retained his title in the first meeting -- a fight put together on just three weeks' notice -- when the judges declared the fight a draw thanks to illegal low blows. But Moreno got his revenge last June when he secured a rear-naked choke to become the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 270 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 270 prelims

Date: Jan. 22 | Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Time: 8 p.m ET

Channel: ESPN | Stream: ESPN+

How to watch UFC 270 main card

Date: Jan. 22 | Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $74.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 270 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 270 main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Ciryl Gane (ic) -155 Francis Ngannou (c) +130 Heavyweight title Brandon Moreno (c) -175 Deiveson Figueiredo +150 Flyweight title Michel Pereira -280 Andre Fialho +230 Welterweight Said Nurmagomedov -190 Cody Stamann +160 Bantamweight Trevin Giles -110 Michael Morales -110 Welterweight

