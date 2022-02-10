One of the most anticipated rematches in recent memory is here when a champion and former titleholder collide in the main event of UFC 271. Middleweight king Israel Adesanya will look to turn back the man he won the belt from, Robert Whittaker, when the two meet inside the Toyota Center in Houston on Feb. 12. Adesanya stopped Whittaker in Melbourne, Australia, in October 2019 to kick off his reign atop the division.

Adesanya has been absolutely sublime at middleweight, with a brief detour to the light heavyweight title picture causing the only blemish on his otherwise perfect MMA record. "The Last Stylebender" (21-1) enters this title defense with a 10-0 middleweight record, eliminating elite 185-pounders like Marvin Vettori (twice), Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero, Kelvin Gastelum, Derek Brunson and Anderson Silva. Then, of course, there is the man he rolled over to win the UFC middleweight crown.

Whittaker (23-5) appeared poised to build himself a compelling case as UFC's second greatest middleweight champion, just behind the legendary "Spider" Silva. That spark was short-lived after being outclassed and knocked out by Adesanya in front of Whittaker's Australian faithful. The former champion defended his No. 1 contender's position with consecutive wins over Gastelum, Jared Cannonier and Darren Till en route to redemption.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including the top storylines to watch on the main card this week in Houston below.

UFC 271's marquee showdown offers each combatant something valuable. For Adesanya, the chance to further cement his place as this generation's greatest middleweight fighter. For "The Reaper", a moment to reclaim his soul from the man who stripped him of it.

Below is the current fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sporstbook once they are posted.

UFC 271 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya (c) -280 vs. Robert Whittaker +230, middleweight championship

Derrick Lewis -190 vs. Tai Tuivasa +160, heavyweight

Jared Cannonier -160 vs. Derek Brunson +135, middleweight

Kyler Phillips -420 vs. Marcelo Rojo +330, bantamweight

Bobby Green -140 vs. Nasrat Haqparast +120, lightweight

Andrei Arlovski -150 vs. Jared Vanderaa +125, heavyweight

Casey O'Neill -400 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +310, women's flyweight

Alex Perez -380 vs. Matt Schnell +300, flyweight

Maxim Grishin -170 vs. William Knight +145, light heavyweight

Ronnie Lawrence -300 vs. Mana Martinez +240, bantamweight

Renato Moicano -170 vs. Alexander Hernandez +145, lightweight

Carlos Ulberg -260 vs. Fabio Cherant +210, light heavyweight

AJ Dobson -110 vs. Jacob Malkoun -110, middleweight

Sergey Morozov -220 vs. Douglas Silva De Andrade +180, bantamweight

Jeremiah Wells -220 vs. Mike Diamond +180, welterweight

UFC 271 info

Date: Feb. 12



Feb. 12 Location: Houston, Texas -- Toyota Center



Houston, Texas -- Toyota Center Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV ($74.99)

UFC 271 countdown

Who wins Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2? And what other picks do you need to see? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed top picks on UFC 271, all from the insider who's up more than $10,000 on MMA picks the past two years, and find out.