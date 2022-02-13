A long-awaited championship rematch is on tap for the main event of UFC 271 on Saturday when Israel Adesanya defends the middleweight championship against Robert Whittaker. Whittaker will be looking to regain the title from the man who took it from him in October 2019.

Adesanya scored a thunderous second-round knockout of Whittaker in Melbourne, Australia to claim the title and cap an amazing run in just his seventh fight with the promotion. Whittaker rebounded with three straight victories to earn a second shot against Adesanya after his brief stay atop the division. Adesanya is 3-1 since their first meeting with the lone defeat coming in a failed attempt to earn a second title at light heavyweight against Jan Blachowicz.

Also on the card is an expected fireworks show between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa in the heavyweight division. Lewis, the former title challenger, has made a living as a de facto gatekeeper among the giants with a habit of turning away rising contenders. He's 5-1 over his last six with only two of those fights reaching the scorecards. Tuivasa, meanwhile, has ripped off four straight wins since enduring a three-fight skid and could elevate himself into the muddled title picture with another victory on Saturday night.

Plus, a critical middleweight contest gets a featured slot on the PPV when Jared Cannonier meets Derek Brunson. The veterans have rallied late in their careers to get this close to a title opportunity. Cannonier has won four of his last five since debuting at 185 pounds in November 2018. Brunson, meanwhile, has ripped off five straight wins since his last defeat at the hands of Adesanya.

The action all goes down on Saturday from Houston's Toyota Center, with the main card streaming on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 271 below.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 271 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 271 prelims

Date: Feb. 12 | Location: Toyota Center -- Houston

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN | Stream: ESPN+

How to watch UFC 271 main card

Date: Feb. 12 | Location: Toyota Center -- Houston

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $74.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 271 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 271 main card, odds