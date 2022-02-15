One of the UFC's most bitter rivalries will come to a head on March 5 when Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal face off at UFC 272. The welterweight clash serves as the main event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Covington and Masvidal are former teammates who have become hated enemies. While fans have long wanted to see the two square off in the Octagon, both men have been tied up with their own individual rivalries with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Now that Covington and Masvidal have lost to Usman twice each, they are ready to settle their long-standing beef.

Several other familiar names litter the card, including former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos, who will face off with Rafael Fiziev. That bout was moved from its position as the UFC Fight Night main event on Feb. 19 to the co-headline spot of UFC 272 after Fiziev had trouble getting his visa.

UFC 272 fight card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal, welterweights

Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev, lightweights

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell, featherweights

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira, welterweights

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy, heavyweights

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan, women's strawweights

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova, women's flyweights

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweights

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria, lightweight

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov, flyweights

Jessica Eye vs. Manon Firot, women's flyweights

Devonte Smith vs. Erick Gonzalez, lightweights

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby, light heavyweights

UFC 272 info