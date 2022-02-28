UFC returns to PPV this weekend with a rare non-title main event from Las Vegas. A pair of heated rivals finally have the Octagon door locked behind them when welterweight Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal headline UFC 272 on Saturday, March 5, at the T-Mobile Arena.

Covington and Masvidal are former teammates who have become hated enemies. While fans have long wanted to see the two square off in the Octagon, both men have been tied up with their own individual rivalries with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Now that Covington and Masvidal have lost to Usman twice each, they are ready to settle their long-standing beef.

In the week leading up to the event, UFC 272 lost its co-main event when Rafael Fiziev was forced out of his bout with former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos. News broke on Monday that Fiziev had tested positive for COVID-19. The bout had been pulled from the UFC Fight Night main event on Feb. 19 and slotted in as the co-headliner of the pay-per-view card as a result of Fiziev having issues with acquiring his visa.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 272 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 272 fight card, odds

Colby Covington -330 vs. Jorge Masvidal +260, welterweights

Bryce Mitchell -155 vs. Edson Barboza +130, featherweights

Kevin Holland -270 vs. Alex Oliveira +220, welterweights

Sergey Spivak -220 vs. Greg Hardy +180, heavyweights

Marina Rodriguez -270 vs. Yan Xiaonan +220, women's strawweights

Mariya Agapova -200 vs. Maryna Moroz +170, women's flyweights

Jalin Turner -140 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +120, lightweights

Kennedy Nzechukwu -160 vs. Nicolae Negumereanu +135, light heavyweights

Tagir Ulanbekov -240 vs. Tim Elliott +200, flyweights

Umar Nurmagomedov -650 vs. Brian Kelleher +475, bantamweights

Jessica Eye vs. Manon Firot, women's flyweights

Devonte Smith vs. L'udovit Klein, lightweights

Dustin Jacoby -190 vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk +160, light heavyweights

UFC 272 info