Fight day is finally here. After weeks of build up and an ugly last few days of trading cheap shots at one another, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will finally meet up inside the Octagon on Saturday night inside the T-Mobile Arena atop UFC 272. The pair were once friends and roommates when they began their careers together at American Top Team, but that love and bond is all gone ahead of this epic showdown in the welterweight division.

Covington enters off two losses in his last three to current divisional king Kamaru Usman, but he's clearly been the opponent to give Usman the most trouble during his title reign. He reached interim champion status amid a seven-fight winning streak where he dominated the likes of Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos and Robbie Lawler. Masvidal, meanwhile, is coming off consecutive losses to Usman as well, with the most recent being a devastating knockout. The pair of losses stalled what became an incredible run in 2019 where "Gamebred" picked up three stoppage victories over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a look at the top storylines to follow at UFC 272 below.

In the co-main event, an odd journey for Rafael dos Anjos comes to an end as the former lightweight champion faces off with late replacement Renato Moicano. Moicano steps in for Rafael Fiziev, whose bout with dos Anjos was delayed from its spot as a February Fight Night headliner to UFC 272, only for Fiziev to test positive for COVID-19 and be forced out of the bout.

Plus, rising featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is back when he takes on veteran Edson Barboza in an old-school clash of styles. Mitchell has risen to prominence with his wrestling base while Barboza is known for his brutal kicks. Elsewhere, Kevin Holland makes his return to the welterweight division when he takes on Alex Oliveira while former NFL star defensive end Greg Hardy looks to end a losing streak when he takes on Serghei Spivac to open the PPV festivities.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 272 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Follow along with all the action on Saturday night with our live blog, providing play-by-play updates and analysis of each fight beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC 272 fight card, odds

Colby Covington -330 vs. Jorge Masvidal +260, welterweights

Rafael dos Anjos -180 vs. Renato Moicano +155, 160-pound catchweights

Bryce Mitchell -155 vs. Edson Barboza +130, featherweights

Kevin Holland -340 vs. Alex Oliveira +270, welterweights

Serghei Spivac -195 vs. Greg Hardy +165, heavyweights

Marina Rodriguez -270 vs. Yan Xiaonan +220, women's strawweights

Mariya Agapova -180 vs. Maryna Moroz +155, women's flyweights

Jalin Turner -155 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +130, lightweights

Kennedy Nzechukwu -140 vs. Nicolae Negumereanu +120, light heavyweights

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Brian Kelleher via first-round submission (rear naked choke)

Tim Elliott def. Tagir Ulanbekov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

L'udovit Klein def. Devonte Smith via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)



Dustin Jacoby def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 272 info

Date: March 5

March 5 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | Prelims: 8 p.m. ET



10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

UFC 272 countdown

Who wins Masvidal vs. Covington? And which fighter is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed top picks on UFC 272, all from the insider who's up more than $10,000 on MMA picks the past two years, and find out.