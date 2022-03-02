Bad blood will be shed at UFC 272 when close friends-turned-bitter rivals, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, collide at UFC 272, but the storylines continue through the main card and preliminary bouts. There are plenty of meaty matchups to bite into outside of Saturday's main event.

A haphazard booking, a changing of the guard and the emergence of a potential title challenger highlight the best fights off the marquee. Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos makes the best of a disappointing situation. Highlight-reel finisher Edson Barboza seeks to turn back a hungry young athlete paving his way to UFC gold. And the prelims boast a matchup of ranked strawweights that could carry the division forward.

Let's take a closer look at three fights worth tuning in for at UFC 272.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including the top storylines to watch at UFC 272 below.

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Talk about drama. Dos Anjos returns from a 15-month layoff looking to fend off Moicano, a well-rounded finisher stepping in on less than one week's notice after Rafael Fiziev contracted COVID-19. The fight will be contested at a catchweight of 160 pounds for up to five rounds. It marks the first time in UFC history that a non-title main event and non-title co-headliner will both be contested for a maximum of 25 minutes on the same card.

RDA has not had the most consistent career, going 12-7 since 2013, but his UFC career has been all killer and no filler. He fought Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, Colby Covington, Paul Felder, Michael Chiesa, Leon Edwards, Kevin Lee, Robbie Lawler, Neil Magny, Eddie Alvarez, Donald Cerrone (twice), Anthony Pettis and Benson Henderson during his run in the welterweight and lightweight divisions. Healed up from injuries, RDA carries with him a diverse skill set, an efficient gas tank and defensive awareness that make him nearly impossible to stop. The Brazilian has not been finished in more than 11 years.

"We were looking for other fighters, other guys, maybe Michael Chandler or Tony Ferguson," dos Anjos said of his original booking. "Guys that make more sense for me, but that was the guy UFC brought to me. I promised myself I wasn't going to take any more fights just looking at the rankings. He needs a fight, I need a fight. I've been out for 15 months. So yeah, let's do it. Back in the day, we didn't have any rankings and everyone fights each other. So why not? A win is a win. It's always good. I'm excited for it."

Moicano has undergone somewhat of a career reinvention at lightweight, running a 3-1 record with three submission finishes. The lone loss in that stretch is to Fiziev, the man he is replacing on short notice.

Lofty expectations were placed on Moicano at featherweight. An exciting fighter with a nasty rear-naked choke (all nine of his career submissions utilize that technique), Moicano came up short against the division's elite: Brian Ortega, Jose Aldo and "Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung. Moving up a division and back in opponent quality has rejuvenated Moicano's UFC career. The circumstances are not ideal, but here lies an opportunity for Moicano to earn a number next to his name in one of MMA's deepest divisions.

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Solid matchmaking conjures veteran super striker Barboza vs. red-hot undefeated submission specialist Mitchell. Barboza is 2-2 at featherweight following a 1-5 stretch at his long-term division of lightweight. Mitchell is a perfect 5-0 since linking up with the UFC and even scored a rare twister submission against Matt Sayles. This is a true crossroads fight. Do not sleep on Barboza. The thumping striker holds the UFC record for Fight of the Night Awards (tied with Nate Diaz and Frankie Edgar) and has the third most knockdowns in the promotion's history. Mitchell is a serious contender worth watching, but it will take an impressive and decisive victory over Barboza to identify if Mitchell is truly prepared to tangle with the featherweight elite.

"I've had 30-something fights, legal fights, and I've never started a fight on the ground -- believe it or not," Mitchell said on Wednesday at the UFC 272 media day. "Every single fight I've started it on the feet and I've never said, 'Hey, you wanna fight? Let's start in the guard.'

"The fights engage on the feet, so I don't look at myself as a [grappler]. I'm a fighter. Whatever people want to label me that's whatever they want to. That's fine. They're open to their own interpretation."

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Many hardcore fans expressed their disappointment that a heavyweight clash between heavyweights Sergey Spivak and Greg Hardy received a main card slot over breakthrough women's strawweight contenders Rodriguez and Xiaonan. The top five 115-pounders are 11-2-2 so far in their careers with the lone losses both against former champion and impending title challenger Carla Esparza. Rodriguez and Xioanan have separated themselves from the pack as fresh faces in the upper echelon of the strawweight division. Rodriguez has defeated names like Mackenzie Dern, Michelle Waterson, Amanda Ribas and Tecia Torres while Xiaonan has felled Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Angela Hill, among others. Look for this fight to cement the next challenger for Rose Namajunas, should she beat Esparza, particularly if Rodriguez can extend her winning streak to four.

"I think her advantage is that she is taller than me and rangier," Xiaonan told CBS Sports through a translator. "Her combinations are really good. That is a dangerous thing for me. My advantage is speed. I'm faster than her. I can get in, get out very fast. My footwork is better than hers.

Xiaonan will have Team Alpha Male coach Urijah Faber in her corner for the first time.

"After my last fight, my last loss, I set my goal more concretely that I need to train in the U.S. with a good team, good coaches and good teammates that can improve my skill set," Xiaonan said. "I needed to leave my comfort zone, leave my home and go abroad to learn from the best."

"I learned almost everything from MMA from him. He reached me a lot about striking, jiu-jitsu and grappling. He is the kind of person that stays in the gym from the beginning to the end of the whole day. Another thing I learned from him is just his passion for MMA."