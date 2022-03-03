On Saturday night, the UFC returns to Las Vegas for UFC 272, a card headlined by a welterweight grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

The two began as teammates -- and roommates -- but have since thrown all that out the window amid both their rises to stardom. Masvidal has said this week that the beef between the two will never die while Covington has promised to "drop him on his head" if they cross paths in Miami in the future.

The main event is the kind of fight that can draw the eyeballs of casual fans. And with extra attention comes extra money at the sportsbook windows.

There are several interesting fights on the card beyond the main event, including former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos taking on Renato Moicano and controversial former NFL star Greg Hardy looking to halt a string of terrible performances when he faces Serghei Spivac.

Caesars Sportsbook has you covered with every angle of UFC 272 to get in on the action. We're going to give you a few options to consider with this card from our favorite moneyline play, prop play and parlay play. Let's take a closer look at those picks now.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Best moneyline pick

Serghei Spivac (-195) vs. Greg Hardy

While it's undeniable that heavyweight can be a chaotic division -- look no further than Tai Tuivasa's upset of Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 for recent proof -- Hardy appears to have hit his ceiling, and that ceiling is fairly low. Hardy is 7-4 as a professional and 4-4 in the UFC. The four men Hardy has defeated in the Octagon have a combined UFC record of 6-13, with Maurice Green's 4-4 mark as the high point. By contrast, the men who have beaten Hardy are a combined 26-14 in the UFC. Spivac is 4-3 for the promotion, not a sparkling record but then you notice that he's beaten men like Tai Tuivasa and Aleksei Oleinik while suffering losses to Walt Harris, Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. All of those men real and serious players in the division and all far above Hardy in terms of skills. While Spivac isn't a great striker and Hardy carries plenty of power, Spivac is a fighter who wears on opponents with his takedown attack. Hardy's greatest weaknesses are his cardio and his ground game. Spivac is the right fighter to exploit that, should he be able to survive some tense moments in the opening round.

Moneyline record to date (2022): 0-2

Best prop pick

Dustin Jacoby vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk - Fight to go the Distance: No (-150)

Slightly more than 50% of UFC fights in the light heavyweight division did not go the distance in 2021. Even at that rate, which is lower than you may expect, it seems -150 is a bit of a steal to get Jacoby and Oleksiejczuk ending before the final bell. Of Oleksiejczuk's six official UFC bouts, only one has gone the distance. Jacoby has had two of five UFC bouts on his second run with the promotion finished inside 15 minutes. Not only can both men finish fights, but both men have suffered multiple stoppage losses in their careers.

Prop pick record to date (2022): 0-2

Best parlay pick

Tagir Ulanbekov (-230) vs. Tim Elliott

Umar Nurmagomedov (-650) vs. Brian Kelleher

Greg Hardy vs. Serghei Spivac - Fight to go the Distance: No (-250)

Parlay total (+132)

While we like Spivac to beat Hardy, playing the fight to not go the distance makes sense. Hardy has a decent chance of bombing Spivac out early and Spivac has a good chance of finishing Hardy after wearing him down and getting the fight to the ground. Nurmagomedov is a very heavy favorite for good reason. With legit skills on the feet along with high-level wrestling and ground skills, he's a dominant force at bantamweight. Kelleher is a fine fighter but more of a gatekeeper than an elite talent and Nurmagomedov is the kind of fighter who crashes gates. Ulanbekov vs. Elliott is a similar fight in that Elliott's limitations are known, but Ulanbekov has higher upside. Ulanbekov isn't quite the elite prospect that Nurmagomedov is, but he is in a similar place of just being the better fighter against someone outside the top end of the division.

Parlay record to date (2022): 0-2

Who wins Masvidal vs. Covington? And which fighter is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed top picks on UFC 272, all from the insider who's up more than $10,000 on MMA picks the past two years, and find out.