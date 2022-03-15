UFC 273 packs a punch with two title fights, a launching pad for a potential breakthrough superstar and plenty of meaningful development among contenders. Alexander Volkanovski vs. "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung headlines the pay-per-view card as the UFC returns to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
Volkanovski is no stranger to action and there is arguably no better counterpart for featherweight fireworks than the aptly nicknamed "Korean Zombie." UFC 273 also seeks to settle the bitter rivalry between UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former champion Petr Yan. Fans are also eagerly anticipating the return of unfathomable talent Khamzat Chimaev, who receives a steep increase in competition against former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns.
Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.
Below is the complete fight card for UFC 273 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.
UFC 273 fight card, odds
- Alexander Volkanovski (c) -470 vs. Chan Sung Jung +360, featherweight title
- Petr Yan -330 vs. Aljamain Sterling (c) +260, bantamweight title
- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, middleweights
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres, women's strawweights
- Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov, middleweights
- Irene Aldana vs. Aspen Ladd, women's bantamweights
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik -130 vs. Marcin Tybura +110, heavyweights
- Ian Garry -220 vs. Darian Weeks +180, welterweights
- Dricus Du Plessis vs. Chris Curtis, middleweights
- Albert Duraev vs. Anthony Hernandez, middleweights
- Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott, welterweights
- Gavin Tucker vs. Pat Sabatini, featherweights
- Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos, bantamweights
- Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen, lightweights
- Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen, women's strawweights
UFC 273 info
- Date: April 9
- Location: VyStar Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV