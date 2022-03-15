UFC 273 packs a punch with two title fights, a launching pad for a potential breakthrough superstar and plenty of meaningful development among contenders. Alexander Volkanovski vs. "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung headlines the pay-per-view card as the UFC returns to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Volkanovski is no stranger to action and there is arguably no better counterpart for featherweight fireworks than the aptly nicknamed "Korean Zombie." UFC 273 also seeks to settle the bitter rivalry between UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former champion Petr Yan. Fans are also eagerly anticipating the return of unfathomable talent Khamzat Chimaev, who receives a steep increase in competition against former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 273 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 273 fight card, odds

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -470 vs. Chan Sung Jung +360, featherweight title

Petr Yan -330 vs. Aljamain Sterling (c) +260, bantamweight title

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, middleweights

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres, women's strawweights

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov, middleweights

Irene Aldana vs. Aspen Ladd, women's bantamweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik -130 vs. Marcin Tybura +110, heavyweights

Ian Garry -220 vs. Darian Weeks +180, welterweights

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Chris Curtis, middleweights

Albert Duraev vs. Anthony Hernandez, middleweights

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott, welterweights

Gavin Tucker vs. Pat Sabatini, featherweights

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos, bantamweights

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen, lightweights

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen, women's strawweights

UFC 273 info