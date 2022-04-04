UFC 273 is finally here. The promotion is set to return to Jacksonville, Florida, on April 9, with a jam-packed fight card that features a pair of title fights and a rising star. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will put his title on the line against Chan Sung Jung in the main event while bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling looks for a more satisfying ending against interim titleholder Petr Yan in their rematch.

Volkanovski was originally expected to face Max Holloway for a third time, but Holloway was forced to withdraw with an injury. Now, he takes on "Korean Zombie" as the Aussie looks for his third title defense. Jung bounced back from a loss to Brian Ortega by outpointing Dan Ige in 2021.

Plus, a highly anticipated welterweight contest is set when Khamzat Chimaev takes on Gilbert Burns in what could determine the next challenger to the 170-pound title. Chimaev has run roughshod over everyone placed in front of him, with four dominant wins to begin his UFC career. Burns, meanwhile, ripped of six straight wins to earn his shot at friend and training partner Kamaru Usman in 2021, but came up short when he was stopped on strikes. He rebounded nicely with a decision win over Stephen Thompson last July.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 273 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 273 fight card, odds

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -700 vs. Chan Sung Jung +500, featherweight title

Petr Yan -500 vs. Aljamain Sterling (c) +380, bantamweight title

Khamzat Chimaev -500 vs. Gilbert Burns +380, middleweights

Mackenzie Dern -120 vs. Tecia Torres +100, women's strawweights

Aleksei Oleinik -110 vs. Jared Vanderaa -110, heavyweights

Raquel Pennington -190 vs. Aspen Ladd +160, women's bantamweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik -160 vs. Marcin Tybura +135, heavyweights

Ian Garry -360 vs. Darian Weeks +280, welterweights

Mike Malott -195 vs. Mickey Gall +165, welterweights



Anthony Hernandez -190 vs. Josh Fremd +160, welterweights



Julio Arce -195 vs. Daniel Santos +165, bantamweights

Vinc Pichel -135 vs. Mark Madsen +115, lightweights

Piera Rodriguez -130 vs. Kay Hansen +110, women's strawweights

UFC 273 info