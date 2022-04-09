Two of the top finishers in the featherweight division will meet on Saturday in the main event of UFC 273 when champion Alexander Volkaovski defends the title against fourth-ranked Chan Sung Jung. The championship fight anchors the main UFC 273 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. Volkanovski and Jung, better known as The Korean Zombie, are both known for their prolific striking and submission skills. Volkanovski has 14 finishes among his 23 professional MMA victories, while Jung has notched 14 wins inside the distance among his 17 career victories.

Volkanovski is a -750 favorite (risk $750 to win $100), while Jung is a +525 underdog in the latest Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, the bantamweight title is at stake when Petr Yan (-450) takes on Aljamain Sterling (+370) in a much-anticipated rematch.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie preview

The main event was originally scheduled to be a trilogy against the ultra-popular Holloway, in large part because their second matchup resulted in a split decision that many observers believe favored the wrong fighter.

Volkanovski (23-1), 33, has been slow to receive the recognition usually bestowed upon a dominant champion mostly because of the reverence most MMA fans have for Holloway, but the Australian fighter's greatness can't be denied.

In his last fight, he narrowly escaped numerous submissions from top-ranked contender Brian Ortega and emerged with a unanimous-decision victory in one of the most memorable fights the featherweight division has ever seen.

He faces a new challenge in Jung (17-6), who is also likely to receive the bulk of the crowd support. He is an 11-year UFC veteran who earned his first title shot on the strength of three dominant wins to start his UFC tenure.

The Korean Zombie saw his MMA career derailed by various injuries and mandatory military service in his native South Korea, but the 35-year-old has won three of his last four fights to again emerge as a title-contender. The lone defeat in that span came against Ortega. See who to back here.

Top UFC 273 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 273 predictions here: He is siding with Aspen Ladd (+165) to pull the upset of Raquel Pennington (-185) in a battle of women's bantamweight contenders.

Pennington (13-8) is an eight-year UFC veteran and perennial contender who has faced some of the biggest names in the division. She is a one-time title-challenger who came up short against longtime champion Amanda Nunes in July 2018. But the 33-year-old Colorado native has momentum behind a three-fight winning streak, which includes a submission of prospect Macy Chiasson in December.

Ladd (9-2) came to the UFC as a celebrated and undefeated prospect. She won her first three fights with the promotion before losing a main event in her hometown of Sacramento in 16 seconds to Germaine de Randamie in July 2019. Ladd also has battled weight-cutting issues that have caused the postponement or cancellation of numerous fights. She moved up to featherweight for her last fight and lost a decision to veteran Norma Dumont in October.

"I think Ladd is the better wrestler and, if she can get takedowns, I think she can win rounds with top control and ground-and-pound.," Marley told SportsLine.

