The UFC heads to Jacksonville on Saturday for a loaded UFC 273 card anchored by two championship contests. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski will defend the featherweight championship against "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung. The co-main event features a unification rematch between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim champ Petr Yan.

Plus, the featured bout of the main card might be getting the most attention this week as rising star Khamzat Chimaev returns to take on former title challenger Gilbert Burns. Chimaev has left a path of destruction in his wake through four appearances inside the Octagon while Burns has remained a stalwart atop the division over the last few years.

There are plenty more interesting fights up and down the card. And for many fans, there's no better way to spice up a night of watching fights than to lay a bit of money as sports betting has become legal across more and more states.

With that in mind, we have you covered, having scoured the card to identify some bets with solid value.

Best moneyline pick

Vinc Pichel (-135) vs. Mark Madsen

Without dipping into the far wider lines like Petr Yan to win at -490, Pichel is an appealing option at just -135. Madsen is undefeated fighter and an Olympic silver medalist in Greco-Roman wrestling. That wrestling background may create something of a red flag given Pichel has poor takedown defense, but Pichel is good at getting himself out of those positions -- see him winning his three most recent fights despite having been taken down eight times for proof. Pichel is the better striker here and Madsen doesn't have the effective top game of Gregor Gillespie, who was the last man to beat Pichel and scored seven takedowns in the fight. On the feet, Pichel should be able to take over while also having a better 15-minute attack than Madsen. Madsen is likely to start strong and will score his takedowns, but Pichel should finish stronger and while doing better work across the three rounds of action.

Moneyline record to date (2022): 1-2

Best prop pick

Marcin Tybura vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik - Total rounds 2.5: Under (-170)

When you can get a battle of heavyweights with serious finishing ability to go under 2.5 rounds at better than -200, you take it. That's the case with Tybura and Rozenstruik. Rozenstruik has serious knockout power while Tybura has finishing ability but also has been stopped by strikes three times in his UFC career. Bets aren't without risk, obviously, and Rozenstruik has gone beyond 2.5 rounds in three of his six most recent fights. That said, the odds are better than they should be considering the two men involved and that's a place where you put your money.

Prop pick record to date (2022): 0-3

Best parlay pick

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington -- To go the distance: yes (-270)

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen -- To go the distance: yes (-195)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres -- To go the distance: yes (-170)

Parlay total (+229)

Our best bets were extremely rough for the first quarter of the year. Inexcusably so, really. Odds defyingly bad. So, why not go thematic as we attempt to get back on track this month? 54% of women's flyweight matches went to decision in 2021, and 61% of women's bantamweight contests did the same. Those are the weight classes across which the three women's fights will be contested on Saturday. From that end, we're playing the divisional odds. Ladd and Dern are the best finishers across the fights. Ladd is fighting Pennington, who has only been finished once in the UFC and that came in the fifth round against Amanda Nunes. Dern is fighting Torres, who has never been stopped in her pro career. Play the three women's fights to go the distance is going with the numbers and getting a +229 line out of it.

Parlay record to date (2022): 0-3

