The UFC is closing in on a meaty main card headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung. UFC 273 marks the promotion's pay-per-view return to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9.

It will be Volkanovski's third title defense since earning the strap in a win over Max Holloway in 2020. This will be Jung's second opportunity at the 145-pound title after an unsuccessful attempt back in 2013.

A championship doubleheader top ends UFC 273 with the addition of a UFC bantamweight championship rematch between bitter rivals Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

Plus, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev is back when he looks to pass his latest test against former title challenger Gilbert Burns. The native of Russia who trains out of Sweden has destroyed everything put in front of him inside the Octagon.



Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 273 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 273 prelims

Date: April 9 | Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 273 main card

Date: April 9 | Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 273 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 273 main card, odds