UFC 274 marks the promotion's second consecutive pay-per-view title doubleheader featuring lightweight champion Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje and women's strawweight queen Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza.

Oliveira and Gaethje are shots of adrenaline in combat sports. They have finished a combined 88% of their 26 UFC fights. Oliveira is the record holder for most finishes and submissions in the promotion. Gaethje is one-half of CBS Sports' Fight of the Year in 2017 and 2021. Expectations are that Oliveira (32-7, 1 NC) and Gaethje (23-3) will leave it all in the Octagon while competing for UFC gold in one of MMA's premier divisions. Oliveira's sublime jiu-jitsu game and razor-sharp Muay Thai skills collide with Gaethje's bone-crushing kickboxing and defensive wrestling pedigree.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including the top storylines to follow this weekend in Phoenix below.

A story-rich rematch between Namajunas and Esparza occupies the co-main event spot. Esparza defeated Namajunas in the finals of The Ultimate Fighter 20 tournament in what was Namajunas' fourth professional fight. Esparza etched her name in history as the inaugural UFC women's strawweight champion with the win. Esparza was on the receiving end of a violent beatdown by Joanna Jedrzejczyk that removed her from the title picture for six years. While Namajunas (11-4) climbed the strawweight mountain twice -- becoming a fan-favorite in the process -- Esparza (18-6) laboriously laid each brick of her comeback story over 11 fights and enters the rematch with a strong foundation beneath her.

Aside from the pair of title fights, more veterans fill out this loaded PPV card. Lightweight contenders Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson are set to throw down in a bout that promises action. Veterans Ovince Saint Preux and former champion Mauricio "Shogun" Rua scrap it out in the light heavyweight division. And legendary veterans Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Lauzon open up the festivities with a welterweight contest.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 274 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 274 fight card, odds

Charles Oliveira (c) -165 vs. Justin Gaethje +140, lightweight title

Rose Namajunas -220 vs. Carla Esparza +180, women's strawweight title

Michael Chandler -410 vs. Tony Ferguson +320, lightweight

Ovince Saint Preux -230 vs. Mauricio Rua +190, light heavyweight



Donald Cerrone -175 vs. Joe Lauzon +150, lightweight

Khaos Williams -120 vs. Randy Brown +100, welterweight

Norma Dumont -220 vs. Macy Chiasson +180, women's featherweight

Blagoy Ivanov -150 vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima +125, heavyweight

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell, flyweight

Francisco Trinaldo -110 vs. Danny Roberts -110, welterweight

Tracy Cortez -175 vs. Melissa Gatto +150, women's flyweight



Kleidison Rodrigues -300 vs. CJ Vergara +240, flyweight

Loopy Godinez -170 vs. Ariane Carnelossi +145, women's strawweight



Journey Newson -160 vs. Fernie Garcia +135, bantamweight

Andre Fiahlo -360 vs. Cameron Vancamp +280, welterweight

UFC 274 info

Date: May 7

May 7 Location: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona



Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 274 countdown

Who wins Oliveira vs. Gaethje? And what other picks do you need to see? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed top picks on UFC 274, all from the insider who's up more than $10,000 on MMA picks the past two years, and find out.