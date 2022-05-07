UFC is set for its latest PPV offering. This time, the Octagon has landed back in Phoenix, Arizona, for UFC 274 on Saturday night with a pair of title fights on the marquee along with some legendary veterans filling out the undercard. However, things changed drastically on Friday at the weigh-ins. Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira failed to make weight and was stripped of his title. Now, he'll fight Justin Gaethje in the main event without the ability to win it back as a consequence. Gaethje, however, can still earn the crown if he is victorious.

Meanwhile, women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza are set to meet in the co-main event to run back a fight dating back to 2014. Esparza earned the inaugural strawweight crown against Namajunas at The Ultimate Fighter season 20 finale. She then promptly lost to Joanna Jedrzejczyk and has been working her way back to the title level since. Namajunas, however, battled through the adversity to reach the summit when she topped Jedrzejczyk for the title in 2017.

Unfortunately, the scheduled bout between Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Joe Lauzon was canceled just hours before it was set to happen after Cerrone fell ill. A welterweight contest between Khaos Williams and Randy Brown will instead kick off the PPV festivities.

UFC 274 fight card, odds, results

Charles Oliveira -135 vs. Justin Gaethje +115, vacant lightweight title

Rose Namajunas (c) -220 vs. Carla Esparza +180, women's strawweight title

Michael Chandler -380 vs. Tony Ferguson +300, lightweight

Ovince Saint Preux -230 vs. Mauricio Rua +190, light heavyweight



Khaos Williams -120 vs. Randy Brown +100, welterweight



Norma Dumont -220 vs. Macy Chiasson +180, women's featherweight

Blagoy Ivanov -155 vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima +130, heavyweight

Brandon Royval -260 vs. Matt Schnell +210, flyweight

Francisco Trinaldo -120 vs. Danny Roberts +100, welterweight

Andre Fiahlo def. Cameron Vancamp via first-round TKO (punches)

Tracy Cortez def. Melissa Gatto via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)



CJ Vergara def. Kleidison Rodrigues via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Loopy Godinez def. Ariane Carnelossi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)



Journey Newson def. Fernie Garcia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 274 info

Date: May 7

May 7 Location: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona



Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 274 countdown