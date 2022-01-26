Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje is on for UFC 274. UFC president Dana White confirmed that Oliveira will look to make his second lightweight title defense against Gaethje on May 7.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported the news on Tuesday. No venue or location has been publicly confirmed for the pay-per-view event.

Oliveira (32-8, 1 NC) scored the first defense of his 155-pound title in December at UFC 269 when he submitted fan-favorite Dustin Poirier in the third round. CBS Sports' Fighter of the Year runner-up has won 10 fights in a row with nine finishes, including a TKO victory over Michael Chandler to claim the vacant strap and a submission of Kevin Lee.

Gaethje (23-3) enters the fight coming off his 2021 Fight of the Year against Chandler at UFC 268 on Nov. 6. The former UFC interim lightweight champion has won five of his last six fights with four TKOs. The only setback in that stretch was a title unification bout vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, where he was submitted before the Russian announced his retirement.

Also expected to take place at UFC 274 is a UFC light heavyweight title fight pitting champion Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka.