Two UFC championships are on the line Saturday night when UFC 274 goes down in Phoenix. It's a stacked card featuring big stars and champions both past and current.

In the main event, Charles Oliveira will defend his lightweight championship for the second time when he takes on former interim champion Justin Gaethje. The co-main event features Rose Namajunas defending the women's strawweight title against Carla Esparza. Esparza and Namajunas have met once before, with Esparza becoming the first strawweight champion when she defeated Namajunas in the finals of "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2014.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's take a closer look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities.

UFC 274 fight card, odds

Charles Oliveira (c) -170 vs. Justin Gaethje +145, lightweight title

Rose Namajunas -220 vs. Carla Esparza +180, women's strawweight title

Michael Chandler -380 vs. Tony Ferguson +300, lightweight

Ovince Saint Preux -230 vs. Mauricio Rua +190, light heavyweight



Donald Cerrone -175 vs. Joe Lauzon +150, lightweight

Khaos Williams -120 vs. Randy Brown +100, welterweight

Norma Dumont -220 vs. Macy Chiasson +180, women's featherweight

Blagoy Ivanov -155 vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima +130, heavyweight

Brandon Royval -260 vs. Matt Schnell +210, flyweight

Francisco Trinaldo -120 vs. Danny Roberts +100, welterweight

Tracy Cortez -150 vs. Melissa Gatto +125, women's flyweight



Kleidison Rodrigues -340 vs. CJ Vergara +270, flyweight

Loopy Godinez -170 vs. Ariane Carnelossi +145, women's strawweight



Fernie Garcia -150 vs. Journey Newson +125, bantamweight

Andre Fiahlo -420 vs. Cameron Vancamp +330, welterweight

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer, co-host of "Morning Kombat"), Shakiel Mahjouri (writer), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (senior editor).

UFC 274 picks, predictions



Campbell Brookhouse Mahjouri Mormile Wise Oliveira (c) vs. Gaethje Gaethje Oliveira Oliveira Oliveira Gaethje Namajunas (c) vs. Esparza Namajuns Namajunas Namajunas Namajunas Namajunas Chandler vs. Ferguson Chandler Chandler Chandler Chandler Chandler Saint Preux vs. Rua

Rua Saint Preux Rua Rua Saint Preux Cerrone vs. Lauzon Lauzon Cerrone Cerrone Cerrone Lauzon Records to date (2022) 10-10 10-10 9-11 13-7 12-8

Oliveira vs. Gaethje

Campbell: As far as finishes are concerned, there has never been a more dangerous fighter in UFC history than Oliveira, who has won 10 straight fights since 2018, including nine by stoppage. But the career record holder for both UFC submissions and finishes has also accrued a fair amount of damage in getting there, including his vacant title win over Michael Chandler when Oliveira narrowly avoided being knocked out in the opening frame. Gaethje is so violent and intentional in his pursuit of a knockout that he represents the perfect type of threat for the champion's calculated luck to run out on. Although Oliveira's chances of winning can increase exponentially should the fight go to the ground, Gaethje isn't exactly easy to take down. Should this fight turn into pure chaos, the kind of which Oliveira typically thrives, he may find out there's someone out there who is even more comfortable in the deep water.

Brookhouse: It feels like a time will come when Oliveira's ability to survive early scares will run out. Getting hurt early and coming back to score the finish has made Oliveira's run to the championship magical, but it's a dangerous game to continue playing and Gaethje may well be the exact wrong person for Oliveira to face in this moment. Still, it's hard to bet against Oliveira at this point. He thrives in fights where he can turn an opponent's aggression against them, and Gaethje certainly brings a lot of aggression into the cage. Oliveira has to be careful in picking his spots and avoiding damage, but once he can somehow get inside and pull Gaethje into his web, he may be able to hold onto his title yet again.

Namajunas vs. Esparza

Campbell: Nearly eight years after losing the inaugural 115-pound title to Esparza, the full-circle nature of Namajunas' evolution provides an intriguing narrative to this title rematch. But even though both fighters are alarmingly better today than their 2014 form, Namajunas has seemingly ironed out all of our deficiencies on this recent run, which has included a pair of victories each over former champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili, along with a redemptive victory her in rematch with Jessica Andrade. Unless Esparza can keep the fight on the ground exclusively, Namajunas' precision on her feet should be more than enough.

Brookhouse: Namajunas is so much better than she was in 2014 that any improvements Esparza has made haven't stopped Namajunas from becoming the clearly better fighter of the two. Esparza has to fight a nearly perfect fight to beat Namajunas, not engaging on the feet at all and landing takedown after takedown while keeping the fight on the ground and in top control at all times. That just seems an improbable way for the fight to play out and more likely is a fight where Namajunas cruises to a decision on the strength of a dominant striking game.

Mahjouri: Do not get it twisted, people are sleeping on Esparza. Zhang Weili's ability to take down Namajunas (5 of 11 attempts) at UFC 268 should inspire confidence in Esparza's camp. Esparza is a relentless grappler who has developed a mean streak inside the Octagon. Namajunas is arguably the more well-rounded fighter and a sneaky finisher on the feet. Under the guidance of coach Trevor Wittman, Namajunas will have dedicated far more time to defensive wrestling and range maintenance than she did in the lead up to Namajunas-Weili 2. "Thug Rose" is undefeated in rematches and a hitman in fresh matchups. Esparza has significantly improved since their first fight eight years ago, but her style remains relatively the same. Namajunas is unrecognizable from the 3-2 fighter who lost the inaugural women's strawweight title. Esparza may take a round or two from Namajunas, but the champ will likely win on the scorecards or land a fight-finishing knockout.

Chandler vs. Ferguson

Campbell: At 38 and riding a three-fight losing streak, this is nothing short of a must-win for Ferguson. But there's more than enough reason to believe the competitive fire within Ferguson might be waning given the combined level of damage he has accrued throughout wins and losses in recent years. Luring Chandler into a wild brawl could be Ferguson's best move to level the terms of this fight, especially considering the former Bellator champion's constant lust for making action fights. But it could also lead to Ferguson enduring a sustained beating as Chandler looks to finish the fight with every punch he throws. Some form of a Ferguson resurgence isn't out of the question here. The real debate is whether it will be enough to actually win the fight.

Brookhouse: It's hard to figure the Ferguson who has shown up to his last three fights to be much of a force here against an aggressive opponent in Chandler. Ferguson looks like he wants to find that old fire that led to so much success, but his body doesn't seem able to accomplish what his brain wants it to. At the highest levels of the sport, even a 3% reduction in your abilities can spell the end for your ability to compete with the best. That seems to be what happened to Ferguson and Chandler is not the kind of fighter who will show mercy once he's throwing hands.