UFC 274 is looking to overdeliver on all-action fights on Saturday night. Dana White and company arrive at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona for a pay-per-view card that features two title fights, a showdown of fan-friendly veterans and plenty of combatants who deal in violence.

Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje are prolific bonus hunters with 19 performance bonuses and nine Fight of the Nights between them. Shockingly, Oliveira missed weight on Friday and will be stripped of his UFC lightweight championship. Only Gaethje will be eligible to leave the Octagon as UFC lightweight champion.

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is a prolific rematch specialist, winning three career rematches (and five of six fights overall) against Zhang Weili, Jessica Andrade and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. A sniper-like finisher, Namajunas has the opportunity to extend that unique record to four against title challenger Carla Esparza, the woman who defeated her for the inaugural UFC strawweight title in 2014.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 274 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 274 prelims

Date: May 7 | Location: Footprint Center -- Phoenix

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 274 main card

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

UFC 274 main card, odds