UFC returns to PPV this weekend with its latest offering that features a pair of title fights. The promotion heads around the globe to Singapore, where the Octagon will touch down in Kallang and feature title fights in both the light heavyweight and women's flyweight divisions. Light heavyweight king Glover Teixeira will welcome his first challenger to the throne when he battles knockout artist Jiri Prochazka.

Teixeira will be making the first defense of the title he won against Jan Blachowicz this past October. At 42 years old, Teixeira was the oldest first-time champion in UFC history. Unlike Teixeira's decade-plus in the UFC before becoming champ, Prochazka is looking to capture the belt in just his third UFC bout after a pair of explosive knockouts to start his Octagon career. Prochazka has won 10 consecutive fights by knockout.

In the co-main event, Taila Santos will challenge for the women's flyweight championship against dominant titleholder Valentina Shevchenko. No one other than Amanda Nunes has been able to beat Shevchenko in the UFC and she is undefeated over her career at flyweight. Santos is the seventh woman to challenge Shevchenko since she won the title in December 2018. Santos enters the fight riding a four-fight winning streak.

Plus, the all-action rematch is set for a featured bout when former women's strawweight champions Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk battle on the main card. The two put on arguably the best women's fight in UFC history in 2020, easily earning Fight of the Year honors. Jedrzejczyk has not returned to the Octagon since while Zhang lost a pair of bouts to former titleholder Rose Namajunas.

Below is the full fight card that's been announced with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 275 fight card, odds

Jiri Prochazka -200 vs. Glover Teixeira (c) +170, light heavyweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -625 vs. Taila Santos +450, women's flyweight championship

Zhang Weili -165 vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk +140, women's strawweight

Manel Kape -230 vs. Rogerio Bontorin +190, flyweight

Jack Della Maddalena -160 vs. Ramazan Emeev +135, welterweight

Seung Woo Choi -240 vs. Joshua Culibao +200, featherweight

Brendan Allen -300 vs. Jacob Malkoun +240, middleweight

Steve Garcia -170 vs. Hayisaer Maheshate +145, lightweight

Andre Fiahlo -145 vs. Jake Matthews +120, welterweight

Batgerel Danaa -135 vs. Kang Kyung-ho +115, bantamweight

Silvana Juarez -140 vs. Na Liang +120, women's strawweight

Joselyne Edwards -175 vs. Ramona Pascual +150, women's bantamweight

UFC 275 info

Date: June 11

June 11 Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium -- Kallang, Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium -- Kallang, Singapore Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 275 countdown

