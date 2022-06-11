UFC returns to PPV this weekend with its latest offering that features a pair of title fights. The promotion heads around the globe to Singapore, where the Octagon will touch down in Kallang and feature title fights in both the light heavyweight and women's flyweight divisions. Light heavyweight king Glover Teixeira will welcome his first challenger to the throne when he battles knockout artist Jiri Prochazka.

Teixeira, 42, will look to continue his amazing career renaissance against the all-action star from the Czech Republic. The Brazilian champion has won six straight fights to reach this point, including a submission of Jan Blachowicz to claim the title last year. Prochazka, meanwhile, will make just his third walk to the Octagon after dispatching of both Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes with violent TKOs. Prochazka has won 12 straight bouts with his last defeat coming on New Year's Eve 2015.

Plus, women's flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko welcomes her latest challenger when she takes on Talia Santos. Shevchenko, 34, has looked unstoppable since moving down to 125 pounds in 2018. She's scored eight straight wins with only two of those fights going the distance. Santos, meanwhile, enters her first title opportunity on a four-fight win streak.

And the much-anticipated rematch is on deck in the women's strawweight division when Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk meet for the second time. The pair of former champions put on an all-time classic in their first battle in 2020 when Zhang walked away with a disputed decision. It turned out to be Zhang's only defense of the 115-pound title as she then dropped the belt to Rose Namajunas in her next appearance in the Octagon. Jedrzejczyk has not returned to action since that night in March 2020.

CBS Sports will have you covered all week long with complete coverage of UFC 275 following all the latest breaking news and analysis around the event. Stay tuned to this page for everything you need to know from Singapore, including the complete fight card with odds from Caesars Sportsbook below.

UFC 275 fight card, odds

Jiri Prochazka -200 vs. Glover Teixeira (c) +170, light heavyweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -625 vs. Talia Santos +450, women's flyweight championship

Zhang Weili -165 vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk +140, women's strawweight

Andre Fiahlo -145 vs. Jake Matthews +120, welterweight

Jack Della Maddalena -160 vs. Ramazan Emeev +135, welterweight



Seung Woo Choi -240 vs. Joshua Culibao +200, featherweight

Brendan Allen -300 vs. Jacob Malkoun +240, middleweight

Steve Garcia -170 vs. Hayisaer Maheshate +145, lightweight

Batgerel Danaa -135 vs. Kang Kyung-ho +115, bantamweight



Silvana Juarez -140 vs. Na Liang +120, women's strawweight

Joselyne Edwards -175 vs. Ramona Pascual +150, women's bantamweight

UFC 275 info

Date: June 11

June 11 Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium -- Kallang, Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium -- Kallang, Singapore Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 275 countdown

