The Octagon has landed in Asia for UFC's latest PPV event. The promotion brings UFC 275 to Kallang, Singapore with a pair of title fights in tow along with a much-anticipated rematch atop the marquee.

Light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira looks to make the first defense of his crown when he takes on Jiri Prochazka in the main event. Teixeira, 42, became one of the oldest first-time champions in promotional history when he stopped Jan Blachowicz in 2021. Prochazka will be making just his third appearance inside the Octagon.

Plus, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is back when she takes on top contender Talia Santos. Shevchenko is undefeated since moving back down to 125 pounds with only two of her fights going the distance. Santos enters on a four-fight win streak. And former champions Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk are set to run back their epic title clash from March 2020 when they meet in a featured contest.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 275 below.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 275 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 275 prelims

Date: June 11 | Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium -- Kallang, Singapore

Time: 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN 2 | Stream: fuboTV (Get access now)

How to watch UFC 275 main card

Date: June 11 | Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium -- Kallang, Singapore

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 275 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 275 main card, odds