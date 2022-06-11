The UFC will hold a pay-per-view card in Southeast Asia for the first time Saturday when light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira defends his title against second-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC 275. The title fight tops the main UFC 275 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Teixeira is a Brazil-born grappling ace who now makes his home in Connecticut, while Prochazka is looking to become the promotion's first Czech Republic-born champion.

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka preview

Teixeira's run to the light heavyweight title is universally regarded as one of MMA's top feel-good stories of recent note. The Brazilian made his UFC debut in May 2012 and has never lost more than two consecutive fights while remaining a viable contender.

He won his first five fights in the UFC but saw that streak come to an end with a decision loss against former champion Jon Jones in April 2014, his first title fight. He went 5-4 in nine outings following the loss to Jones while consistently facing world-class opponents.

His second title shot came on the heels of a five-fight win streak that included victories over former title challengers such as Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos. Teixeira (33-7) made the most of his second title bid, just days after turning 42, when he took advantage of a flat performance from Blachowicz and submitted the Polish fighter without much resistance.

Prochazka (28-3-1) is still a relative unknown to many MMA observers but the 29-year-old Czech Republic native has been a professional fighter for 10 years and has dominated the competition at every stop.

He went 10-1 with the respected Rizin promotion, with his only defeat coming against former Strikeforce champion Muhammed Lawal in December 2015. Prochazka avenged that defeat with a third-round knockout of Lawal in an April 2019 title fight.

Prochazka is the rare UFC recruit who was permitted to skip the line into contender status because of his strength of resume. His plight is similar to that of Michael Chandler, the former Bellator champion who was immediately granted a top-five ranking upon signing with the UFC two years ago.

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC 275 predictions here: He is backing Seung Woo Choi (-240) to get his hand raised against Joshua Culibao (+200) in a matchup of featherweight prospects on the preliminary card.

Choi (10-4) is a skilled striker who has seen six of his 10 professional MMA wins come by knockout. The 29-year-old South Korean fighter saw a three-bout UFC win streak come to a halt in his last outing when he dropped a decision to fellow prospect Alex Caceres last October.

Culibao (9-1-1) is regarded as a rugged brawler who has gone 1-1-1 in three action-packed fights since joining the UFC. The 28-year-old Australian fighter suffered his first defeat with the promotion last May when he fell by decision to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

"I expect this fight to primarily be a stand-up affair, with Choi landing the harder shots. Culibao has a solid low kick and good cardio, but I think Choi's straight shots will be the ones doing the damage," Gombas told SportsLine.

UFC 275 odds, fight card

Jiri Prochazka (-200) vs. Glover Teixeira (+175)

Valentina Shevchenko (-700) vs. Taila Santos (+500)

Weili Zhang (-160) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (+140)

Seung Woo Choi (-240) vs. Joshua Culibao (+200)

Joselyne Edwards (-170) vs. Ramona Pascual (+150)

Batgerel Danaa (-145) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (+125)

Steve Garcia (-170) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (+150)

Brendan Allen (-260) vs. Jacob Malkoun (+220)

Andre Fialho (-145) vs. Jake Matthews (+125)

Silvana Gomez Juarez (-155) vs. Na Liang (+135)

Jack Della Maddalena (-150) vs. Ramazan Emeev (+130)

Manel Kape (-230) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (+195)