The biggest MMA event of the year is nearly here. UFC returns home to Las Vegas for its annual International Fight Week with a loaded schedule on tap. It all concludes on Saturday night with UFC 276 taking place at the T-Mobile Arena.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya gets the top billing this year as he looks to make a fifth defense of his crown against the hard-hitting Jared Cannonier. The 32-year-old has beaten Marvin Vettori (twice), Robert Whittaker (twice), Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero to reach this point. Cannonier, meanwhile, has beaten Derek Brunson, Kelvin Gastelum, Jack Hermansson and Anderson Silva since 2019 to finally reach a title shot.

Plus, the much-anticipated trilogy at featherweight is set for the co-main event when champion Alexander Volkanovski looks for a third win over former titleholder Max Holloway.

That and much more are on deck for Fourth of July weekend in Sin City. Be sure to stay locked to this page for the latest news and updates to the fight card.

UFC 276 fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Israel Adesanya (c) -360 vs. Jared Cannonier +280, middleweight championship

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -190 vs. Max Holloway +160, featherweight championship

Alex Pereira -120 vs. Sean Strickland +100, middleweights

Miesha Tate -170 vs. Lauren Murphy +145, women's flyweights

Sean O'Malley -240 vs. Pedro Munhoz +200, bantamweights

Jalin Turner -125 vs. Brad Riddell +105, lightweights

Robbie Lawler -120 vs. Bryan Barberena +100, welterweights

Maycee Barber -220 vs. Jessica Eye +180, women's flyweights

Ian Garry -150 vs. Gabriel Green +125, welterweights

Andre Muniz -240 vs. Uriah Hall +200, middleweights

Bobby Green -330 vs. Jim Miller +260, lightweights

Brad Tavares -125 vs. Dricus Du Plessis +105, middleweights

Jessica Rose-Clark -120 vs. Julija Stoliarenko +100, women's bantamweights

UFC 276 info