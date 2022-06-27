The biggest MMA event of the year is nearly here. UFC returns home to Las Vegas for its annual International Fight Week with a loaded schedule on tap. It all concludes on Saturday night with UFC 276 taking place at the T-Mobile Arena.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya gets the top billing this year as he looks to make a fifth defense of his crown against the hard-hitting Jared Cannonier. The 32-year-old has beaten Marvin Vettori (twice), Robert Whittaker (twice), Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero to reach this point. Cannonier, meanwhile, has beaten Derek Brunson, Kelvin Gastelum, Jack Hermansson and Anderson Silva since 2019 to finally reach a title shot.

Meanwhile in the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski, the defending featherweight champion, will take on Max Holloway for a third time after already having beaten the former titleholder twice. Outside of the losses to Volkanovski, Holloway has won two straight while earning Fight of the Night against Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez. Volkanovski asserted himself with title defenses against Brian Ortega and Korean Zombie since the last meeting with Holloway.

The card also picked up a fun matchup because of injury. Jim Miller was originally set to face Bobby Green on the prelims, but Green was forced to withdraw because of an undisclosed injury. In his place steps Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, who himself has had his matchup with Joe Lauzon canceled twice in the last two months on the day of the event. The pair of legends will throw down for the second time after previously meeting in 2014 when Cerrone scored a head-kick KO of Miller.

The card also took a hit in the days leading up to the event when Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate was canceled. Murphy revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to withdraw from the bout. It was expected to be Tate's debut at flyweight. It's unclear at this time whether she will remain on the card or not.

That and much more are on deck for Fourth of July weekend in Sin City. Be sure to stay locked to this page for the latest news and updates to the fight card.

UFC 276 fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Israel Adesanya (c) -360 vs. Jared Cannonier +280, middleweight championship

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -190 vs. Max Holloway +160, featherweight championship

Alex Pereira -120 vs. Sean Strickland +100, middleweights



Sean O'Malley -260 vs. Pedro Munhoz +210, bantamweights

Jalin Turner -125 vs. Brad Riddell +105, lightweights

Robbie Lawler -125 vs. Bryan Barberena +105, welterweights

Jim Miller -220 vs. Donald Cerrone +180, welterweights

Maycee Barber -220 vs. Jessica Eye +180, women's flyweights

Ian Garry -160 vs. Gabriel Green +135, welterweights

Andre Muniz -240 vs. Uriah Hall +200, middleweights

Brad Tavares -120 vs. Dricus Du Plessis +100, middleweights

Jessica Rose-Clark -110 vs. Julija Stoliarenko -110, women's bantamweights

UFC 276 info