All eyes of the combat world are on Las Vegas this week with the return of UFC's biggest event of the year. International Fight Week is set to be capped off by UFC 276 on Saturday night with an absolutely loaded fight card set for the T-Mobile Arena. A pair of title fights top the marquee, but the undercard also features some legendary names looking to pick up big wins.

The main event mark the return of middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as he welcomes his latest challenger in Jared Cannonier. Adesanya is undefeated at 185 pounds in UFC and looking for his fifth title win. Cannonier, 37, gets his first crack at a major promotional title. Plus, the co-main event could wrap up a thrilling trilogy when featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski takes on Max Holloway. Volkanovski earned the title over Holloway in 2019 and retained it by split decision in the rematch in 2020.

The undercard could produce the next contender to the middleweight crown when Alex Pereira meets Sean Strickland in a featured bout. Pereira holds the distinction of beating Adesanya twice when both fought for Glory Kickboxing, including one by knockout. He's made just two appearances inside the Octagon but has asserted himself well against stiff competition. Strickland, meanwhile, has been a force since moving back up to 185 pounds. Strickland has won five in a row at middleweight and looks like a legitimate challenger to the title if he can get past the hard-throwing knockout artist on Saturday.

That and much more are on deck for Fourth of July weekend in Sin City. Be sure to stay locked to this page for the latest news and updates to the fight card.

UFC 276 fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Israel Adesanya (c) -440 vs. Jared Cannonier +340, middleweight championship

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -210 vs. Max Holloway +175, featherweight championship

Alex Pereira -120 vs. Sean Strickland +100, middleweights



Robbie Lawler -125 vs. Bryan Barberena +105, welterweights

Sean O'Malley -300 vs. Pedro Munhoz +240, bantamweights

Jalin Turner -150 vs. Brad Riddell +125, lightweights

Jim Miller -200 vs. Donald Cerrone +170, welterweights

Maycee Barber -260 vs. Jessica Eye +210, women's flyweights

Ian Garry -170 vs. Gabriel Green +145, welterweights

Andre Muniz -280 vs. Uriah Hall +230, middleweights

Dricus Du Plessis -130 vs. Brad Tavares +110, middleweights

Jessica Rose-Clark -160 vs. Julija Stoliarenko +135, women's bantamweights

UFC 276 info

Date: July 2

July 2 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

UFC 276 countdown

