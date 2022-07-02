All eyes of the combat world are on Las Vegas this week with the return of UFC's biggest event of the year. International Fight Week is set to be capped off by UFC 276 on Saturday night with an absolutely loaded fight card set for the T-Mobile Arena. A pair of title fights top the marquee, but the undercard also features some legendary names looking to pick up big wins.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya welcomes his latest challenge in the form of a destructive knockout artist in the form of Jared Cannonier. The veteran from Alaska gets his first chance at gold at 37 after journeying through both the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions before settling in at 185 pounds. Adesanya, meanwhile, maintains a perfect record at middleweight with his lone defeat coming in an attempt to earn a second title at 205 pounds.

Plus, featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski takes on Max Holloway for a third time in a rare trilogy that features one fighter winning the firs two meetings. Volkanovski won the title from Holloway in 2019 before he was also awarded a split decision in their rematch in 2020. Holloway bounced back from the two defeats with strong wins over Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez.

That and much more are on deck for Fourth of July weekend in Sin City. Be sure to stay locked to this page for the latest news and updates to the fight card.

UFC 276 fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Israel Adesanya (c) -490 vs. Jared Cannonier +370, middleweight championship

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -210 vs. Max Holloway +175, featherweight championship

Sean Strickland -120 vs. Alex Pereira +100, middleweights



Robbie Lawler -120 vs. Bryan Barberena +100, welterweights

Sean O'Malley -310 vs. Pedro Munhoz +250, bantamweights

Jalin Turner -150 vs. Brad Riddell +125, lightweights

Jim Miller -190 vs. Donald Cerrone +160, welterweights

Maycee Barber -300 vs. Jessica Eye +240, women's flyweights

Ian Garry -175 vs. Gabriel Green +150, welterweights

Andre Muniz -340 vs. Uriah Hall +270, middleweights

Dricus Du Plessis -155 vs. Brad Tavares +130, middleweights

Jessica Rose-Clark -160 vs. Julija Stoliarenko +135, women's bantamweights

UFC 276 info

Date: July 2

July 2 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

UFC 276 countdown