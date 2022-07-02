The UFC is back in Las Vegas on Saturday night when UFC 276 goes down as part of this year's International Fight Week. The stacked card features a slew of legendary names as well as a pair of championship fights.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya welcomes his latest challenge in the form of a destructive knockout artist in the form of Jared Cannonier. The veteran from Alaska gets his first chance at gold at 37 after journeying through both the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions before settling in at 185 pounds. Adesanya, meanwhile, maintains a perfect record at middleweight with his lone defeat coming in an attempt to earn a second title at 205 pounds.

The 12-fight card is loaded with intriguing fights, making it the kind of event that can draw plenty of interest from bettors. Luckily for those looking to put a bit of money on the fights, Caesars Sportsbook has you covered for nearly every angle of UFC 276 to get in on the action. We're going to give you a few options to consider with this card from our favorite moneyline play, prop play and parlay play. Let's take a closer look at those picks now.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of what to expect at UFC 276 in Las Vegas below.

Best moneyline pick

Dricus Du Plessis (-155) vs. Brad Tavares

Du Plessis has dealt with a year of frustration, having four fights scheduled and then canceled. Included in that run of canceled bouts was a planned showdown with Kelvin Gastelum that could have done massive things for Du Plessis' profile in the sport. Now, he is just days away from finally returning to the Octagon and facing off with another established veteran in Tavares. At 34 and with more than a decade into his UFC career, Tavares' best days are undoubtedly behind him even if he remains a capable and dangerous opponent. Still, it's hard to look at the fight and not shade things in favor of Du Plessis, a younger fighter who is also a better finisher and more dangerous bell-to-bell. Tavares only has one finish in more than a decade and just two in his entire 20-fight career in the UFC. Du Plessis is the kind of fighter who is going to force the action and not let Tavares try and just score points to edge out a decision.

Best prop pick

Brad Riddell vs. Jalen Turner under 2.5 rounds (-165)

According to the Caesars odds, the two most likely methods of victory are Turner by knockout and Riddell by knockout. Turner has seen the judges scorecards just twice in 17 career fights, which includes never winning a fight by decision and being stopped three times. Riddell's stoppage percentage isn't quite as high, having five decisions in 12 career fights. Still, the fight promises a good amount of action and Riddell has been stopped in his two career losses, so there's vulnerability to the stoppage in both corners. If you want to go for a higher-risk play here, Turner by KO is +225 and a legitimate possibility. Still, the -165 line to go under 2.5 rounds feels very solid for the matchup here and likely a good play.

Best parlay pick

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway to go the distance: yes (-240)

Maycee Barber vs. Jessica Eye to go the distance: yes (-250)

Sean O'Malley (-300) vs. Pedro Munhoz



Parlay total (+164)

We've seen Volkanovski and Holloway to 10 rounds of very even action. Neither man has seemed particularly close to a stoppage and both are very good fighters at taking in information and making adjustments. It's likely the third fight between the two will go the full five rounds again with a lot of tense moments, but few times where it seems either man is on the verge of being stopped. In 15 trips to the Octagon, Eye has only seen two fights end before the final bell. One of those fights was a doctor's stoppage and the other was when Eye was hit with a vicious head kick by Valentina Shevchenko. While Barber started her career with a good amount of stoppages, she's now gone to the cards in four straight fights. Finally, O'Malley at -300 feels like a steal. Munhoz is a tough fighter who is on a rough run of results, going 1-4 in his five most recent outings. Those fights have come against a very tough schedule of opponents, but O'Malley's skills put him with that level of fighter that has just proven to be a little too much for Munhoz.

Who wins Adesanya vs. Cannonier? And what other picks do you need to see? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed top picks on UFC 276, all from the insider who's up more than $10,000 on MMA picks the past two years, and find out.